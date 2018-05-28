NEW YORK, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant activators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The plant activators market is estimated at USD 636.76 million in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%, to reach USD 878.38 million by 2023. The market is driven by factors such as an increase in crop production, ease of application, increase in need for food security for the increasing population, and rise in consumer demand for organic foods. The change in farming practices (from traditional to modernized), clubbed with advanced technologies and promotion by the governments of many countries across the world also drive the demand for plant activators. However, the high dependence of chemical crop protection products and limited availability of biological plant activators are some of the factors restraining the growth of the plant activators market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402502



The demand for biological plant activators is exhibiting steady growth.

On the basis of source, the biological segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023.The use of biological plant activators has rapidly increased as they offer greater efficacy, low residue levels, and crop and environment safety; hence, the demand for biological plant activators is expected to increase in the coming years.



The high cost of developing new chemical pesticides, increase in insect & weed resistance to chemical treatments, and high regulatory pressure to limit chemical usage with respect to ecosystem damage also to an increase in demand for biological plant activator products.



High growth is expected in the Asia Pacific plant activators market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for plant activators during the forecast period.The region is an emerging market for plant activators with investments from several multinational manufacturers, especially in countries such as China, New Zealand, and Japan.



The increasing adoption of modern agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality fruit & vegetable produce for exports are expected to drive the growth of the plant activators market in the region.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35 %, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C Level - 35%, D Level - 25%, and Others* - 40%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 40%, and RoW - 15%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

• Isagro S.p.A. (Italy)

• Plant Health Care, Inc. (US)

• Arysta LifeScience (US)

• Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Certis USA (US)

• Gowan Company LLC (US),

• Futureco Bioscience (Spain)

• NutriAg Ltd. (Canada)

• Eagle Plant Protect Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Research Coverage:

The report categorizes the plant activators on the basis of crop type, mode of application, source, form, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global plant activators, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the plant activators

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the plant activators market is flourishing



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402502



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-plant-activators-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-6-300655457.html