The Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Industry Analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.82% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024

Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.82% from 2019-2024

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market size in terms of revenue, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• What is the revenue generated by different types of plant-based food and beverage alternatives ? meat, dairy, and others?

• What are the product types that are expected to witness the highest growth by specifically analyzing different meat alternatives such as tofu, seitan, and tempeh?

• What is the expected growth and market size for key dairy alternatives based on different ingredients?

• What is the market size and projected growth of plant-based food and beverage alternatives based on different sources such as corn, wheat, soy, pea, and almond?

• Which distribution channels are generating high revenue for plant-based food alternatives?

• What is the market size and opportunities of plant-based food and beverage alternatives across different regions?

• What are the major driving forces for the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market during the forecast period?

• What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to global plant-based food and beverage alternatives?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market?

• What is the present investment landscape for plant-based food and beverage alternatives?

• What kind of strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market positions in the industry?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the plant-based food and beverage alternatives market on the basis of analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

• What is the regulatory landscape in different regions for plant-based food and beverage alternatives?





Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market Forecast, 2019-2024

The Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.82% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Increasing health conscious population, investments by food and beverage industry giants, animal and environmental concerns among the consumers are the factors supporting the growth of plant-based food and beverage alternatives products, globally.

The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market growth is majorly driven by the rise of the flexitarian consumers (people who consume meat and dairy but are focusing on reducing their consumption level) along with the increase in the number of vegan and vegetarian consumers.The market has also been witnessing increasing merger and acquisition activities since the last three years.

The developments in the market are largely driven by food and drink industry giants and financial investors tapping into the fast growing plant-based food and beverage alternatives market.



Expert Quote



"With the increasing pressure among the food manufacturers to meet the food demand and adoption of modern healthy food trend among the consumers, the demand for plant-based food products have increased rapidly.



"Currently, plant-based food and beverages are in a relatively primary stage of their lifecycle, however with the ongoing investments and new product developments the demand for plant proteins is likely to increase manifold."



Scope of the Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market



The global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the product type, its value, and its estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the plant-based food and beverage alternatives industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and regulatory landscape, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The plant-based food and beverage alternatives study is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by product type, source, distribution channel and region.



Market Segmentation



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market (on the basis of product type) is further segmented into plant-based meat, plant-based dairy, and others. The plant-based dairy segment dominated the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market, on the basis of source, is segmented into soy, wheat, almond, corn and others. The soy segment dominated the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market segmentation, on the basis of distribution channel, is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market by region is segregated under four major sections, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by product type and by country.



Key Companies in the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Industry



The key market players in the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market include DANONE S.A., Beyond Meat, Inc., Impossible Foods, Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Daiya Foods Inc., Lightlife Foods, The Vegetarian Butcher, Morning Star Farms, Before the Butcher, Tofurkey, Sweet Earth Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, and others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-North America

• Europe

• U.K.

• Italy

• Netherlands

• Germany

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Singapore

• Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Brazil

• Argentina



