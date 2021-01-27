The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based alternatives to animal product foods have been by far the biggest food industry trend of the past few years. Heading into 2021, that growth is showing no sign of slowing. The plant-based food market is set to reach $74.2 billion by 2027 for a CAGR of 11.9% in 2021. As the market grows, companies are now bringing to market products that fit into previously unserved niches in the plant-based food market, while established favorites like the Beyond Burger are still going strong. Consumers have embraced plant-based foods, setting up a market opportunity that is not going away any time soon. Now that the concept is a proven success, established legacy food companies like Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) are establishing and expanding their plant-based offerings to join purpose-built plant-based food companies like Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) and Else Nutrition (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) in this rapidly growing market.

Else Nutrition Grows US Retail Availability

Israeli-based food and nutrition company Else Nutrition (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) is one of the leading companies in plant-based nutrition innovation. The company is focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Else's flagship product is a 100% plant-based infant nutrition formula that closely replicates the nutritional profile of human breast milk. All of Else's products are free of dairy, soy, and corn-syrup, and are made with non-GMO ingredients.The company has been rapidly expanding its footprint in the United States market throughout 2020 with a successful e-store and Amazon launch and an ongoing rollout of its products in more than 380 retail locations throughout the United States.

On December 23, Else Nutrition announced a major development in the company's US product rollout. Else announced that the company's plant-based toddler nutrition formula would be carried by major US health food retailer Sprouts Farmers Market. Else formula will be available at more than 360 Sprouts locations throughout the country beginning in February 2021. This partnership between Sprouts and Else Nutrition will dramatically increase the size of Else's footprint in the United States and put the company's products front and center in the eyes of health conscious consumers throughout the country.

"Being on the shelves at Sprouts Farmers Markets is an incredible milestone for our brand," Else CEO and Co-Founder Hamutal Yitzhak said in the company's release. "We are appreciative of the belief and support Sprouts has shown in our line of products, as they become the first natural grocery account to distribute Else on a national level. We have our sights set on being highly accessible across the United States, and this will begin with retailers who share our values and exceptionally high standards for progressive nutrition and 'better-for-you' foods."

Food Companies Expand Plant-Based Options and Availability

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND), the company largely credited with popularizing the plant-based meat alternatives concept, is continuing to make its products available in a growing number of stores and restaurants. Most recently, the company announced in January that Beyond Meat will be available at Taco Bell restaurants beginning in March.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was relatively late to capitalize on the plant-based alternatives boom, and is still vastly behind Beyond in market share. The company is looking to catch up, however, particularly in the plant-based cheese and condiments segments. Kraft-owned Philidelpha cream cheese has been researching plant-based alternatives, and Kraft launched vegan mayo and salad dressing options in late December.

US meat giant Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is not looking to be left behind in the plant-based craze either. In 2019, the company launched its Raised and Rooted brand of plant-based and hybrid foods. Then, in November 2020, the company retooled the Raised and Rooted lineup to eliminate the hybrid options and go fully meatless. In January, the company added to its plant-based offerings with the introduction of meatless options to its Jimmy Dean breakfast sausage brand.

In October, Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) expanded its in-house Simple Truth brand of plant-based foods with the addition of more than 50 meatless items. These included dairy-free ice creams and desserts, along with plant-based deli slices, 'Chick'n' burger patties, and more.

Plant-based foods as alternatives to animal products are proving to be far more than a food industry fad. Heading into 2021, this segment's growth is only just getting started, along with the significant market opportunities for plant-based food companies like Else Nutrition.

For more information on Else Nutrition, click here.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Else Nutrition Holdings.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com