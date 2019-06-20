The Plant-Based Meat Market 2015-2027: Alternative Proteins & Flexitarian Diets Drive Demand
The Global Plant-Based Meat Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include creation of flavour components, alternative proteins and flexitarian diets and likemeat project serves as the base.
Based on product, the market is categorized into burger patties, meatballs, natto, sausages, strips & nuggets and other products. Depending on type, the market is segregated into beef, chicken, fish, mushrooms, pork, quorn, seitan, tempeh, tofu and other types.
By source, the market is segregated into gluten based, mycoprotein, pea, soy based, wheat and other sources. Depending on process, the market is segmented into blending, forming/shaping, freezing systems, grinding, mixing and storage.
Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into business-to-business, business-to-consumer, direct, indirect and other distribution channels. Furthermore, the business-to-consumer segment is sub-segmented into convenience stores, food and drink specialty stores, global plant base, modern groceries, online retail and traditional stores. Moreover, the indirect segment is sub-segmented into e-retailers, food stores, modern stores and specialty stores. By end use, the market is segregated into food industry, hotel/restaurant/cafe (horeca) and households.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Creation of Flavour Components
3.1.2 Alternative Proteins And Flexitarian Diets
3.1.3 LikeMeat Project Serves As The Base
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Product
4.1 Burger Patties
4.2 Meatballs
4.3 Natto
4.4 Sausages
4.5 Strips & Nuggets
4.6 Other Products
5 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Type
5.1 Beef
5.2 Chicken
5.3 Fish
5.4 Mushrooms
5.5 Pork
5.6 Quorn
5.7 Seitan
5.8 Tempeh
5.9 Tofu
5.10 Other Types
6 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Source
6.1 Gluten Based
6.2 Mycoprotein
6.3 Pea
6.4 Soy Based
6.5 Wheat
6.6 Other Sources
7 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Process
7.1 Blending
7.2 Forming/Shaping
7.3 Freezing Systems
7.4 Grinding
7.5 Mixing
7.6 Storage
8 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Business-to-Business
8.2 Business-to-Consumer
8.2.1 Convenience Stores
8.2.2 Food and Drink Specialty Stores
8.2.3 Global Plant Base
8.2.4 Modern Groceries
8.2.5 Online Retail
8.2.6 Traditional Stores
8.3 Direct
8.4 Indirect
8.4.1 E-Retailers
8.4.2 Food Stores
8.4.3 Modern Stores
8.4.4 Specialty Stores
8.5 Other Distribution Channels
9 Plant-Based Meat Market, By End User
9.1 Food Industry
9.2 Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe (HoReCa)
9.3 Households
10 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 UK
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Amy's Kitchen
12.2 Beyond Meat
12.3 Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods)
12.4 Gold&Green Foods Ltd.
12.5 Impossible Food Inc.
12.6 Maple Leaf Foods
12.7 Morningstar Farms
12.8 Quorn Foods
12.9 Sunfed
12.10 Tofurky
12.11 VBites Foods Limited
12.12 Vegetarian Butcher
