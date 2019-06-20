The Plant-Based Meat Market 2015-2027: Alternative Proteins & Flexitarian Diets Drive Demand

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plant-Based Meat Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include creation of flavour components, alternative proteins and flexitarian diets and likemeat project serves as the base.



Based on product, the market is categorized into burger patties, meatballs, natto, sausages, strips & nuggets and other products. Depending on type, the market is segregated into beef, chicken, fish, mushrooms, pork, quorn, seitan, tempeh, tofu and other types.



By source, the market is segregated into gluten based, mycoprotein, pea, soy based, wheat and other sources. Depending on process, the market is segmented into blending, forming/shaping, freezing systems, grinding, mixing and storage.



Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into business-to-business, business-to-consumer, direct, indirect and other distribution channels. Furthermore, the business-to-consumer segment is sub-segmented into convenience stores, food and drink specialty stores, global plant base, modern groceries, online retail and traditional stores. Moreover, the indirect segment is sub-segmented into e-retailers, food stores, modern stores and specialty stores. By end use, the market is segregated into food industry, hotel/restaurant/cafe (horeca) and households.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Creation of Flavour Components

3.1.2 Alternative Proteins And Flexitarian Diets

3.1.3 LikeMeat Project Serves As The Base

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Product

4.1 Burger Patties

4.2 Meatballs

4.3 Natto

4.4 Sausages

4.5 Strips & Nuggets

4.6 Other Products



5 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Type

5.1 Beef

5.2 Chicken

5.3 Fish

5.4 Mushrooms

5.5 Pork

5.6 Quorn

5.7 Seitan

5.8 Tempeh

5.9 Tofu

5.10 Other Types



6 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Source

6.1 Gluten Based

6.2 Mycoprotein

6.3 Pea

6.4 Soy Based

6.5 Wheat

6.6 Other Sources



7 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Process

7.1 Blending

7.2 Forming/Shaping

7.3 Freezing Systems

7.4 Grinding

7.5 Mixing

7.6 Storage



8 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Business-to-Business

8.2 Business-to-Consumer

8.2.1 Convenience Stores

8.2.2 Food and Drink Specialty Stores

8.2.3 Global Plant Base

8.2.4 Modern Groceries

8.2.5 Online Retail

8.2.6 Traditional Stores

8.3 Direct

8.4 Indirect

8.4.1 E-Retailers

8.4.2 Food Stores

8.4.3 Modern Stores

8.4.4 Specialty Stores

8.5 Other Distribution Channels



9 Plant-Based Meat Market, By End User

9.1 Food Industry

9.2 Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe (HoReCa)

9.3 Households



10 Plant-Based Meat Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Amy's Kitchen

12.2 Beyond Meat

12.3 Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods)

12.4 Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

12.5 Impossible Food Inc.

12.6 Maple Leaf Foods

12.7 Morningstar Farms

12.8 Quorn Foods

12.9 Sunfed

12.10 Tofurky

12.11 VBites Foods Limited

12.12 Vegetarian Butcher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzidu7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

