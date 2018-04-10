Many people are familiar with one of the most predominant lectins in today's diet—gluten—but few among us are aware of the inflammatory effects of the wider host of lectins found in otherwise innocent produce. And while cutting out the bread to go gluten-free is relatively straightforward, going 100% lectin-free can be confusing—until now. "It's taken a lot of trial and error, tasting and testing, and plenty of dirty dishes, but I've finally been able to compile the collection of tasty, healthy, and diverse recipes that my patients—and you readers—deserve," writes Dr. Gundry.

In The Plant Paradox Cookbook, Dr. Gundry offers an overview of the Plant Paradox program, instructs readers on how to overhaul their pantries, and provides shopping lists to make delicious, simple, seasonal, lectin-free meals that will replenish and revitalize those suffering from chronic inflammation. Dr. Gundry also shares his hacks for making high-lectin foods safe to eat, including methods like pressure-cooking grains and peeling and deseeding tomatoes, and provides guidance for vegan and vegetarian readers.

The Plant Paradox Cookbook is arranged into the below categories and includes recipes such as:

Apps & Snacks: Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, Brazilian Cheesy Bread, Avocado Deviled Eggs

Morning Meals: Plant Paradox Mini Bagels, Coconut Macadamia Waffles, Carrot Cake Muffins

Soups & Stews: Lemon, Kale & Chicken Soup, Chicken & Veg Miracle Soup, Sweet potato & spinach curry

Noodles and Bowls: Shrimp Poke Bowl, Truffled Mushroom Mac & Cheese

Main Dishes: Moroccan-spiced Chicken with Millet Tabbouleh, Spinach Artichoke Lasagna Vegetables and Sides: Sweet potato fries with Blue cheese dip, tangy coconut greens

Sweet Bites: Almond Joy Grasshopper Ice cream, Ginger Brownie Bites

Drinks: Pomegranate Lime Spritzer, Hazelnut Vanilla Milk

Sauces, Condiments, and Dressings: Lectin-fighting Shellfish Broth, Vegan Caesar Dressing

With a quick-start program designed to boost weight loss, and recipes for smoothies, breakfasts, main meals, snacks, and desserts, The Plant Paradox Cookbook will show readers of The Plant Paradox—or those completely new to this revolutionary way of eating—how satisfying and easy it can be to cook lectin-free.

Steven R. Gundry, MD, is the director of the International Heart and Lung Institute in Palm Springs, California, and the founder and director of the Center for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara. After a distinguished surgical career as a professor and chairman of cardiothoracic surgery at Loma Linda University, Dr. Gundry changed his focus to curing modern diseases via dietary changes. He is the author of The Plant Paradox and Dr. Gundry's Diet Evolution as well as more than three hundred articles published in peer-reviewed journals on using diet and supplements to eliminate heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune disease, and multiple other diseases. Dr. Gundry lives with his wife, Penny, and their dogs in Palm Springs and Montecito, California. For more info, visit www.gundrymd.com

