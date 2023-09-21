The Plasma Fractionation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~10%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

The growing prevalence of rare and chronic diseases and the burgeoning demand for plasma-derived therapies have necessitated the advancements in blood plasma fractionation technologies in order to ensure a sustainable supply

Given the growing burden of chronic diseases, and limited treatment options for rare disorders, there is a need for more safe and versatile therapeutic options and plasma derived therapies have emerged as the effective alternatives. Driven by the growing demand for blood plasma derived therapies and the ongoing advancements in fractionation technologies, the plasma fractionation market is expected to grow at a noteworthy pace in the foreseen future.

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 85 plasma fractionation facilities have been established by over 35 plasma fractionators

The plasma fractionation industry is dominated by the presence of large plasma fractionation companies (more than 500 employees) and mid-sized plasma fractionation companies (51-500 employees), which collectively represent over 90% of the total number of players in this domain. In addition, more than 50% of the plasma fractionators are based in Asia-Pacific.

Till 2023, more than 45 partnerships have been established in the plasma fractionation industry

Nearly 85% of partnerships were established within the last four years. Majority of the instances were mergers and acquisitions (46%). It is worth noting that more than 65% of the deals were inked for the purpose of increasing blood plasma collection capabilities for plasma fractionation.

Over 60 expansions were reported by various players in blood plasma industry, during 2018-2023

Of these, 85% expansions were focused on establishing new plasma fractionation facilities, followed by those carried out for the expansion / establishment of new plants (13%). Furthermore, nearly 60% of the instances involved expansion of plasma collection / donation facilities.

Currently, the global installed plasma fractionation capacity is estimated to be nearly 130 million liters

At present, the major proportion (close to 90%) of this capacity is installed at facilities of large plasma fractionators (more than 500 employees). Further, nearly 80% of the overall plasma fractionation capacity is installed at plasma fractionation facilities based in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

By 2035, the market for plasma fractionation is likely to grow at an annualized rate of ~10%

In terms of type of company, the current market is driven by in-house plasma manufacturers (over 95%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. However, contract service providers are anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace. Further, it is worth highlighting that the market in Asia-Pacific, with respect to demand and supply, is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the plasma market?

What is the market value of plasma?

What is the fractionation process of blood?

What is blood fractionation used for?

What is the most commonly used plasma fractionation derivative?

Which diseases / disorders are being treated by plasma-derived products, and has the largest share in the global plasma fractionation market?

Which are the biggest companies / organizations in the plasma fractionation market?

What is the future of plasma fractionation?

The financial opportunity within the plasma fractionation market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Company

In-house Manufacturers

Contract Service Providers

Scale of Operation

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

Type of Plasma-derived Therapeutic Products Manufactured

Albumins

Coagulation Factors

Immunoglobulins

Protease Inhibitors

Other Plasma-derived Products

Therapeutic Area of Plasma-derived Products

Hematological Disorders

Hepatic Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Other Disorders

Demand across Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Supply across Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, a significant increase in the demand for plasma-derived therapies are driving the growth of the plasma fractionation market.

The research also includes detailed profiles of key plasma fractionators (listed below) engaged in plasma fractionation industry; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on plasma fractionation portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Baxter

Grifols

Kedrion

Octapharma

CSL

Takeda Pharmaceutical

