The Plastic Surgeon Podcast Discusses Terrorist Patient Who Visited Plastic Surgery Practice To Change Identity

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The top plastic surgery podcast, The Plastic Surgeon Podcast, describes an FBI sting operation that took place at a Seattle plastic surgery practice earlier this year which led to the arrest of a terrorist. Hosts Dr. Javad Sajan and Sabrina Sajan explain that the ordeal began when a patient came for a rhinoplasty and facial surgery consultation. Dr. Sajan explains that the patient wanted to look "unrecognizable" following surgery. The patient acted odd and made many other strange requests during their consultation including wanting surgery the same day and telling the staff to not believe anything they said under anesthesia.

The patient scheduled surgery. In the days leading up to surgery, the check the patient provided was discovered to be fraudulent. The plastic surgery practice contacted the authorities. The Plastic Surgeon Podcast episode then describes the spiraling events that eventually led bank investigators to tell the plastic surgery practice to contact the FBI.

In the days leading up to surgery, the patient called to ensure payment went through. This sent up many red flags. At this point, financial investigators, local police, and the FBI set up a sting operation.

Dr. Sajan and Sabrina describe how federal agents apprehended the patient at the plastic surgery office on the day of surgery. The Seattle plastic surgery practice learned that the patient was a wanted terrorist just days before the scheduled surgery. You can hear the entire story of this unbelievable experience on the Plastic Surgeon Podcast episode titled, The Terrorist Patient .

About Plastic Surgeon Podcast: Dr. Javad Sajan hosts The Plastic Surgeon Podcast which tells the unfiltered stories and truths behind the people who get and perform plastic surgery. Dr. Sajan is a world renowned plastic surgeon who has performed thousands of plastic and reconstructive surgeries. You can find Plastic Surgeon Podcast on all major podcast platforms:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/plastic-surgeon/id1518332299

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2TIxhNsxnrqOMhNAq4NkM8

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/plastic-surgeon

iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-plastic-surgeon-65258343/

Contact: Sabrina Sajan

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Plastic Surgeon Podcast