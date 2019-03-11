The Plastic-to-Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Technology (Pyrolysis, Depolymerization), by Plastic Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate and Others) and by Fuel Type (Diesel, Petroleum, Kerosene, Solid Residue) Plus Analysis of Leading Regions / Countries and Profiles of Leading Companies in the Sector



Rising usage of plastics is the key driver for oil demand as various chemicals/ petrochemicals used in plastics are obtained from crude oil. Adoption of European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy on January 2018 will transform the way plastic products are designed, used, produced and recycled in the EU. Better design of plastic products, higher plastic waste recycling rates, more and better quality recyclates will help boosting the market for recycled plastics. It will deliver greater added value for a more competitive, resilient plastics industry. Thus, for European countries, more waste plastics from new/landfill sources is expected to move to plastic recycling and PTF facilities.



1) The report provides detailed profiles of the top 8 leading companies operating within the Plastic to Fuel Technologies market:

• Agile Process Chemicals

• Beston Machinery

• Global Renewables

• Klean Industries

• MK Aromatics

• Plastic Energy

• Plastic2Oil

• Vadxx



2) The study reveals where companies are investing in Plastic to Fuel Technologies Analysis of three regional markets and 6 national markets

• U.S. Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029



3) The analysis is underpinned by an exclusive interview with a leading Plastic to Fuel expert:

• Pyrocrat Systems – Systems Engineer



4) The study reveals the type of plastic that will see strongest growth in use over the forecast period

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Others



