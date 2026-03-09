The Plateau Group Rebrands as Lumos Insurance

45-year carrier advances modernization, commits to launching new senior and specialty products, and doubles down on credit insurance

CROSSVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plateau Group, a multi-line insurance company serving financial institutions and facilitating new product programs since 1981, today announced it will operate under a new brand: Lumos Insurance.

The rebrand marks the culmination of a multi-year modernization effort focused on operating infrastructure, governance, and capital strategy. With those foundational improvements complete, Lumos is now positioned for deliberate expansion into adjacent markets—particularly as segments of the industry consolidate or retreat from credit insurance.

"Lumos is a new name on top of a proven foundation," said Vince Bodnar, President and CFO. "We strengthened our systems, governance, and operating cadence first. Now we're ready to grow responsibly in both our core markets and areas where disciplined carrier capacity is increasingly scarce."

Infrastructure Before Expansion

Lumos maintains an A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best, built on more than four decades of underwriting discipline and partner alignment. Founded in 1981 by a consortium of Tennessee banks to support responsible credit extension through credit life, health, and property insurance, the company has evolved into a nationwide platform offering senior-focused life and health solutions, supplemental health products, and specialty Property & Casualty programs.

Leadership prioritized modernizing core systems, strengthening governance, and enhancing workflow controls before pursuing growth. This approach has driven one of the strongest operating periods in company history, including a Net Promoter Score of 88 in its Q4 2025 partner survey—affirming the value of incorporating Voice of the Customer feedback.

A Bold Vision for Growth

Lumos is committed to launching innovative products in partnership with reinsurers, distributors, and administrators. New offerings slated for 2026 include an underwritten payout annuity, a suite of long-term care plans, several supplemental health products, and multiple specialty Property & Casualty programs. The company welcomes ideas from across the insurance sector.

While many larger carriers have exited or de-emphasized credit life, health, and property insurance amid margin pressures, lenders and specialty distributors still need reliable solutions to protect borrowers, stabilize portfolios, and enable responsible credit extension. Lumos is stepping into that gap with the same disciplined underwriting, capital management, and operational clarity that built its credit business.

"Credit protection delivers real economic value for policyholders and partners," Bodnar said. "The differentiator is discipline—and that rigor now extends equally to our senior health, supplemental health, and specialty P&C platforms."

Under the Lumos brand, the company organizes its offerings across three pillars: Credit Protection, Specialty Property & Casualty, and Life & Health. Each emphasizes defined underwriting authority, transparent reporting, structured governance, and long-term strategic alignment.

About Lumos Insurance Lumos Insurance is the operating brand of The Plateau Group. Through its licensed entities—Plateau Insurance Company (NAIC #97152) and Plateau Casualty Insurance Company (NAIC #10817)—Lumos provides credit-driven life, health, and property insurance, debt cancellation programs, specialty Property & Casualty solutions, and senior-focused and supplemental Life & Health products nationwide. Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. Headquartered in Crossville, Tennessee. Availability varies by state.

SOURCE Lumos Insurance