The Players' Impact Announces Advisory Board Members, Basketball Hall of Famer, Tracy McGrady, and Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast, Gabby Douglas

TPI democratizes venture-style investments, allowing any member to invest using smaller dollar amounts than would normally be required and still have an ownership stake in sought after venture opportunities. The Players' Impact has made numerous investments in leading privately held companies that include DraftKings (prior to its IPO), Triller, Goal Acquisitions SPAC and secondary offerings including Cameo, Stripe and Plaid. These opportunities are curated exclusively for TPI's athlete and venture community members and allow for individuals to invest at a dollar amount they feel comfortable deploying alongside the athletes.The Players' Impact provides thought leadership, resources and investment opportunities from a wide range of industries to align with the business and personal goals of its members.

"When I learned what The Players' Impact was doing to truly help empower women and minorities to learn about investing in venture and make more educated financial decisions for their futures, I knew I had to be involved," said Gabby Douglas, Olympic gymnast. "TPI's unique investment strategy lets athletes learn about venture in a no pressure environment. Athletes can choose to invest just a few thousand dollars in these highly curated opportunities and I couldn't be more excited to join the organization's advisory board to help better empower my fellow athletes."

"After retiring from basketball, I dedicated my life to educating other athletes on how to save and invest wisely in order to provide themselves financial security long after they are off the court or field," said McGrady. "Tracy Deforge and the rest of the team at The Players' Impact have created something truly special for the athlete community, and my business partner, Grant Haas, and I can't wait to dig into new investment opportunities and teach our members everything we can to help them better shape their futures."

Since its inception several years ago, The Players' Impact has established a phenomenal ecosystem of engagement and connectivity among its professional athlete network and various business stakeholders. Membership includes access to attend VIP type networking events at major sports events such as Super Bowl, ESPY's, NBA All Star Game, monthly investment pitch calls, educational series on venture investing, mentoring opportunities through Athlete Transition Academy and access to invest in highly sought after private investment deals. Membership is free for current and former professional and Olympic athletes to join and by referral for other venture investors.

