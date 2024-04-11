The Players Impact (TPI) and Simon Sports Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Today's Rising Class of Athlete Investors and Entrepreneurs and Revolutionize Sports Industry Investment

BOSTON and BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports industry is well-documented as one of the hottest investment classes for investors of all types. The growing desire of current and retired athletes to build on their career earnings and develop their own businesses and brands is contributing to the growth of sports as an investment class and is a business topic capturing much attention.

Co-founded by Tracy Deforge seven years ago, The Players Impact is a unique, global, authenticity-driven community that provides athletes with venture education, professional networking, and investment opportunities.

"TPI has long recognized the growing demand of the athlete investor/entrepreneur and has empowered this community with education, access, and curated opportunities that build and support professional athletes' off-field and post-career earning potential," said Deforge.

Maurice "Mo" Evans, former Executive Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association and current TPI Member states, "As a retired NBA player, TPI has made it easy for me to partner with them as my trusted platform to grow my investment portfolio."

With the ascent of the athlete investor fueling the business model, TPI is announcing a new partnership with Simon Sports, a rising sports investment firm, run by Sam and Peter Simon. In rapid fashion, Simon Sports has demonstrated a history of investing in the future of sports, with acquisitions of the Halifax Mooseheads hockey team in March of 2023 and the completion of a significant investment into English Championship club Ipswich Town FC, announced weeks ago. Ipswich Town currently sits atop the Championship table which would result in automatic promotion to the Premier League.

TPI and Simon Sports are jointly poised to be leaders in this rapidly growing space. TPI's established ecosystem and active member group combine with Simon Sports' investment experience to offer a 360-degree perspective on identifying and attracting unique deals with the greatest potential returns.

"The synergy between Simon Sports and TPI is undeniable. Together, our ambition is to revolutionize the sports investment landscape and empower athletes to achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations," said Peter Simon, president of Simon Sports.

Deforge affirmed the organization's commitment to its mission stating, "Our partnership with Simon Sports will enable us to accelerate our impact and reach new heights in empowering athletes in business. We remain steadfast in our dedication to providing education, access, and investment opportunities. Athletes share a community to learn, earn, and invest."

"The Players Impact has provided me with a community of like minded business leaders and athletes on the same quest to be as great off the field as we were on it," said three time Super Bowl Champion Lonie Paxton. "Throughout my career there's never been a deal that hasn't sounded like the greatest opportunity ever. The Players Impact provides me the proper guardrails to review those same deals through a long term financial lens rather than a short term emotional one. The community networking events and monthly certified deal flow has been some of the greatest real life education as I transition into my second career."

Under the terms of the partnership, Deforge will continue to serve as CEO of TPI, while Sam Simon, founder and chairman of Simon Group Holdings (SGH), will assume the role of chairman of the board of TPI. John Cahaly, TPI investor, will also join the board. The strategic alliance will see Simon Sports provide robust support to enhance TPI's infrastructure. TPI will offer unique deal flow opportunities and access to the future of athlete investment.

About Simon Sports

Formed in 2022, Simon Sports is a sports investment firm and management group that serves as an umbrella for Sam Simon and his son Peter Simon's sports ventures. Simon Sports is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. Simon Sports has two divisions:

OPERATIONS: The operations division is focused on sports teams, and provides day-to-day support of the company's management of franchises and teams owned by the Company. INVESTMENTS: The investment division identifies and contributes to cutting edge technologies and emerging diverse developments across the sports industry.

About The Players Impact

The Players Impact, renowned for its commitment to democratizing education and access for the next generation of athlete entrepreneurs and investors, has fostered a thriving community across sport, talent, and career. With a seven-year legacy of empowering athletes and facilitating connections within the industry, TPI has become synonymous with innovation and inclusivity.

