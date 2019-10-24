The Players' Tribune And Amazon Prime Video Highlight "Unstoppable" NBA And NFL Stars

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Players' Tribune (TPT) joins Amazon Prime Video for their third marketing collaboration to promote Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season Two. For this campaign, TPT has tapped New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball, Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu, Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart and Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler to highlight a new set of unstoppable heroes — athletes.

Echoing the protagonist Jack Ryan, a fearless and heroic leader in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, this series follows the "Unexpected Hero" series from Amazon Prime Video and The Players' Tribune, which premiered last December.

"We are thrilled to collaborate again with Prime Video for an authentic take on what it means to be 'unstoppable,' this time through the first-hand perspective of the athletes," said Jared Schoenfeld, VP, Head of Brand Partnerships at The Players' Tribune. "We think this collaboration brings together very different but powerful stories that our audience will enjoy."

The series will be released throughout October and November and will focus on the athletes' opposing match-ups. Ball, Mathieu, Smith, Smart and Butler will discuss what it means to be "unstoppable" as they go head-to-head with their opponents in their respective leagues. The videos will be featured on The Players' Tribune website, Prime Video and the athletes' social channels throughout the fall.

Season Two of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will premiere exclusively on November 1, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Players' Tribune (TPT) is a first-of-its-kind content platform that was developed by athletes for athletes to connect them with fans through the power of storytelling. By giving athletes the tools to create truly personal content and tell their stories, The Players' Tribune is reimagining the world of sports and culture through the player's point of view. More than 2,000 athletes have contributed to the platform through impactful and powerful long and short form stories, video series and audio. Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014, TPT provides unique insight into the daily sports conversation and brings fans closer than ever to the games they love. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com, or interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

