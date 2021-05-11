The Players' Tribune And Minute Media To Showcase Extended Range Of Athletes And Partners With Launch In Brazil

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Players' Tribune, an athlete-driven content brand owned by Minute Media, announced their launch in Brazil today, expanding a six-year partnership of working with Brazilian athletes. Having published over 40 Brazilian athlete stories in both English and Portuguese on the original site, The Players' Tribune is excited to now have a dedicated site and feet on the ground in Brazil to continue supporting Brazilian athletes and fans. To date, The Players' Tribune has featured some of the most world-renowned Brazilian athletes like Pelé, Marta Vieria da Silva, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, Dani Alves and Marcelo Vieira.

"Brazil is home to some of the most dedicated and enthusiastic sports fans in the world," said Minute Media Founder and CEO, Asaf Peled. "We are excited to partner with such incredible athletes and brands to tell unique athlete stories in a country with such a rich sports history."

The Players' Tribune will bring athlete voices to this passionate community and in turn, give Brazilian athletes such as former pro footballer, Adriano Leite Ribeiro, a space to share their stories with the world - in their own words. Being known as an athlete who seldom speaks directly to the media, Adriano said of his in-depth piece on The Players' Tribune Brazil, "I think I am one of the most misunderstood footballers on the planet. People don't really understand what happened to me. They have the story all wrong."

The Players' Tribune was added to Minute Media's portfolio in 2019 with the goal of expanding global reach, enhancing infrastructure and improving technologies through Voltax, Minute Media's proprietary publishing platform and audience-development tools. Since expanding into Japan in March of 2021, Minute Media and The Players' Tribune are excited to continue expanding globally with this next launch in Brazil.

The Players' Tribune's storytelling style offers unique and in-depth stories that allow readers to peer into the hearts and minds of their favorite athletes, providing Brazil with a first-of-its-kind-platform in this market.

Fans can expect stories from some of Brazil's top athletes such as former footballer, Adriano Leite Ribeiro, UFC fighter, Jessica Andrade, professional surfer Adriano "Mineirinho" de Souza and more. With this launch, The Players' Tribune is excited to share stories from some extraordinary athletes with Brazil's unique and energetic fan base.

To visit The Players' Tribune Brazil site, click here.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

The Players' Tribune is a digital sports content brand that developed the blueprint for athlete-driven storytelling. Developed by athletes for athletes, The Players' Tribune brings together the athlete voice with the power of trusted and authentic narratives. By giving athletes premium tools and resources to create truly personal content and tell their stories, The Players' Tribune is reimagining the world of sports and culture globally, through the player's point of view. Athletes, coaches, and creatives have contributed to The Players' Tribune through impactful video, audio and written content, inspiring millions through sharing their truth. Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014, and acquired by Minute Media in 2019, The Players' Tribune provides creative partnership and a curated experience built on trust and representing the athlete point of view above all else. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com, or interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT MINUTE MEDIA

Minute Media is a leading global content and technology company. We create authentic stories from diverse perspectives across our portfolio of content brands, which include The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead. We also power the creation, distribution and consumption of digital, multimedia content for creators, publishers and commercial partners through our proprietary technology platform, Voltax. The company currently holds the #1 spot in Comscore's U.S. sports video rankings and #3 in U.S. sports reach. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

SOURCE The Players' Tribune

Related Links

http://www.theplayerstribune.com

