THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE AND THE POST ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO BRING TOGETHER ATHLETE COMMUNITY

The Players' Tribune will expand their long-standing Players' Internship Program in collaboration with The Post and create a speaker series exclusively for members of the unique athlete leadership community

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Players' Tribune, the first-person athlete content platform founded by Derek Jeter, today announced a new partnership with The Post, the athlete leadership network founded by former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder. The Players' Tribune created the blueprint for athlete-driven storytelling and has been the leader in the athlete content space for nearly a decade, offering fans an intimate view of the athletes they love through in-depth editorial, one-of-a-kind visuals, podcasts, shows and more. The Post is the only private membership network connecting collegiate, professional & Olympic athletes turned business leaders. Launched in Spring of 2023, The Post has already accrued over 400 athlete members across the country.

The synergistic partnership will offer a comprehensive Players' Internship Program for current and former athletes in specialty areas across business, marketing, video production, brand partnerships and talent management. Tapping into The Post's extensive member network, athletes will have the opportunity to shadow executives and thought leaders in professional areas of their choosing. The platforms will also seek to enhance The Post membership experience through an ongoing speaker series hosted within The Post's members-only clubhouse with key executives from The Players' Tribune, athlete leaders, coaches and more.

"At The Players' Tribune, our unwavering mission has been to champion athletes through every phase of their journeys," says Jenna Klein, Global VP of Brand and Athlete Strategy. "We are thrilled to join forces with The Post, a brand deeply aligned with our ethos. Together, we are committed to providing athletes with ongoing support, education, and experiences beyond the game. This collaboration marks a significant stride in our dedication to elevating our offerings to the athlete community."

"The Post was born from the core belief that sport shaped us and built a shared mindset that makes athletes different and gives athletes an advantage. The work-ethic, resilience, coachability, accountability, humility and competitiveness, these are the qualities of what it means to be Built By Sport," said Christian Ponder, Founder & CEO of The Post. "This collaboration with The Players' Tribune is a natural fit. The alignment between the two brands is an obvious one and by merging our efforts we can fuel our Members and power more athlete leaders."

The partnership kicks off this month, offering both in-person and virtual athlete internships as well as a quarterly speaker series hosted at The Post's Headquarters in New York City. Interested athletes can reach out to [email protected] to inquire about the internship program.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

The Players' Tribune is the leading sports content platform that developed the blueprint for athlete-driven storytelling. Created by athletes for athletes, The Players' Tribune provides athletes with premium tools and resources to produce truly personal content and tell their stories. Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014 and acquired by Minute Media in 2019, The Players' Tribune has reimagined the world of sports and culture globally, through the player's point of view. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com, or interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT THE POST

The Post is the only private membership network connecting former collegiate, professional & Olympic athletes turned business leaders - as well as current professional athletes. We are building the world's most influential, connected and diverse network because of its exclusivity to athletes, who were built by sport. The Post was founded by NFL Quarterback, Christian Ponder. Apply to join at www.thepost.co .

SOURCE The Players' Tribune