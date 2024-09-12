The Players' Tribune Releases Limited-Edition Book with Luxury Publisher Assouline, 'I've Got a Story to Tell'

In celebration of The Players' Tribune's 10 year anniversary, the sports content brand partnered with luxury book publisher, Assouline, on an exclusive collection of athlete narratives and photography

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Players' Tribune announced the release of its limited-edition book, I've Got a Story to Tell in partnership with Assouline. Co-Founded by MLB Hall of Famer and legendary Yankees Captain, Derek Jeter, in October of 2014, The Players' Tribune (TPT) is a sports content brand that created the blueprint for athlete-driven storytelling. I've Got a Story to Tell is the first physical collection of works that The Players' Tribune has made available to the public, in celebration of the brand's 10 year anniversary on October 1.

Over the past decade, The Players' Tribune has solidified its impact on the world of sport and culture, having been the first brand to conceptualize a direct-to-athlete storytelling platform, empowering the athlete voice through powerful written stories, captivating video and unparalleled visuals. I've Got a Story to Tell is a unique collection from The Players' Tribune's extensive library of stories and photographs, featuring global athletes and entertainers such as Derek Jeter, Allen Iverson, Mikaela Shiffrin, Kevin Love, Iga Świątek, Tom Brady, Sue Bird, J. Cole, Misty Copeland, Cristiano Ronaldo, Venus Williams and many more.

"Since our inception, our goal has remained the same: offer athletes a place to share their own stories in their own way, on their own time," said Co-Founder, Derek Jeter. "I'm incredibly humbled to see the work we've done come to life in the pages of I've Got a Story to Tell. I'm thankful for all of the incredible athletes who have trusted The Players' Tribune to share their stories over the past decade, reminding us of the power stories have to change the world."

In partnership with luxury book experts, Assouline, this book captures the essence of the athlete experience through intimate accounts of raw humanity from the world's most exceptional athletes. These first-person accounts, now in enthralling physical form, have shaped national discourse and influenced cultural narratives, evolved into books, leading plays, Oscar-winning short films, nonprofit foundations and more. This unforgettable volume celebrates a decade of evolution within sport, showing appreciation for those who pursue the highest form of excellence while reminding us that we're alike in the experiences we face.

Fans can purchase the edition in pre-sale starting September 12 at assouline.com and can buy in-store and online on October 10, 2024.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

The Players' Tribune (TPT) is a sports content brand that created the blueprint for athlete-driven storytelling. The Players' Tribune has reimagined the world of sports and culture globally from the player's point of view, giving athletes premium tools and resources to tell their stories through impactful video, audio and written content. TPT is home to award-winning original franchises including the Knuckleheads Podcast , Sometimes I Hoop , Nail Salon and more. Co-Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014, and acquired by Minute Media in 2019, The Players' Tribune provides creative partnership and a curated experience built on trust and representing the athlete point of view above all else. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com and engage with TPT content @playerstribune across social channels.

ABOUT ASSOULINE

Founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. It began with the desire to create a new, contemporary style of book, using the couple's experienced eye for visually rich stories and compelling narratives. Guided by their passion for knowledge, culture and travel, the Assoulines have since expanded their vision to nearly 2,000 titles in five main collections, along with special editions, home fragrances and unique library accessories—a grand oeuvre of inspir- ing creations. Throughout the last thirty years, the brand has established a network of international boutiques in prominent locations across the globe. With a distinguished team of creative talents—which includes the founders' son Alexandre—the brand continues to reinvent the notion of true luxury. Assouline's roster of collaborators includes some of the world's most respected brands, artists, photographers, writers and designers. Assouline continues to exude an unparalleled signature style and elegant savoir faire, which has globally redefined modern publishing.

