The Pleasure Chest to Donate 15% of Vibrator Sales to Gay For Good, A Non-Profit Committed to Volunteerism, from Sept. 15 - 30, to Commemorate the Famed Adult Retail Store's 50th Anniversary

"We wanted to celebrate The Pleasure Chest's incredible 50-year anniversary in the most meaningful and impactful way possible," said Brian Robinson, owner of The Pleasure Chest. "Gay For Good supports philanthropy and promotes diversity which aligns with our mission of empowerment, education and our commitment to the community. It was important for us to give back in a big way directly to the communities that we call home."

"Through the work of Gay For Good and the very generous donation commitment from our partner, The Pleasure Chest, we will make a powerful impact in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, creating inclusive volunteer events that help the people and causes that need it the most," said Anne Friedman, Executive Director for Gay For Good.

The Pleasure Chest offers a wide variety of vibrators with options including couples, discreet and luxury. Their website features a simple and to-the-point video that shares details on best sellers to assist shoppers with their purchase.

About The Pleasure Chest

The Pleasure Chest is a famed adult novelty boutique which pioneers a positive sex-culture and offers a variety of unique specialty toys and retail items, plus educational workshops, with locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, in addition to their online retail store. Since 1971, The Pleasure Chest has been committed to providing guests with a specialized judgement-free shopping experience while empowering customers to have the best sex of their life.

