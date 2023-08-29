The plethysmograph market to grow by USD 18.19 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing incidence and prevalence of lung and vascular diseases are notably driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plethysmograph market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.19 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional players. The increasing incidence and prevalence of lung and vascular diseases are notably driving market growth. Lung and vascular diseases are the leading cause of death and morbidity worldwide. The incidence and prevalence of vascular diseases, such as DVT and pulmonary embolism (blood clots), and lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, are increasing globally. The increasing incidence of pulmonary and vascular diseases necessitates early diagnosis and frequent patient monitoring to identify, treat, control, and limit morbidity and mortality. The availability of advanced diagnostic devices, such as plethysmography (which screens for arterial and venous diseases by measuring the ratio of air to blood volume), will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plethysmograph Market 2023-2027

Plethysmograph Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The plethysmograph market report covers the following areas:

Plethysmograph Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market companies also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ACI Medical LLC, BioTekna Srl, Bonther Equipamentos para Ensino e Pesquisa, COSMED Srl, D. E. Hokanson Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, medical equipment Europe GmbH, Medizinische Messtechnik GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Morgan Scientific Inc., Piston Ltd., PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., SCHILLER AG, SCIREQ Scientific Respiratory Equipment Inc., Shanghai TOW Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc., and Medical Electronic Construction are among some of the major market participants.

Company offerings:

ACI Medical LLC: The company offers plethysmograph, namely APG Air Plethysmograph.

The company offers plethysmograph, namely APG Air Plethysmograph. COSMED Srl: The company offers plethysmographs such as Q-Box, BOD POD Gold Standard Body Composition Tracking system.

The company offers plethysmographs such as Q-Box, BOD POD Gold Standard Body Composition Tracking system. Hokanson Inc.: The company offers plethysmographs such as Rapid Cuff Inflation system, EC6 Strain Gauge, and Photoplethysmography system.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Plethysmograph Market - Market Dynamics

Leading trend - The advent of next-generation plethysmographs is the key trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - Limitations and complications associated with plethysmographs is the major challenge impeding the market growth.

Plethysmograph Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Plethysmograph Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Application

Adult



Baby

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Plethysmograph Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist plethysmograph market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plethysmograph market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plethysmograph market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plethysmograph market companies

The global plethysmograph market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.19 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 3.31%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others), application (adult and baby), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

