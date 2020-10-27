The Plexus Groupe Acquires Third Agency in 2020

DEER PARK, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plexus Groupe, a rapidly growing, privately held broker, announces its acquisition of D.H. Tank Insurance Agency located in the western Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois. The transaction was completed on October 15, 2020 and is the third Plexus acquisition of 2020. Earlier this year, Plexus expanded their national presence by acquiring two Tampa Florida agencies: Artisan Insurance Group and Community Insurance Group.

The Tank Agency, founded in 1968, is an independent insurance agency specializing in commercial property & casualty and personal lines with an expertise in marine insurance placements worldwide. The Tank Agency's President, Deane H. Tank, Jr., joins Plexus as Vice President of Business Development.

Tank stated that, "As a long-term, independent agent, I was looking to join a growing and vibrant insurance organization. After several years of conversations with Walt, I definitely made the right decision. I'm excited for the opportunity to bring my skills and experience to Plexus and offer our clients broader agency resources and markets to meet their expanding needs."

The Plexus Groupe's Founder and CEO, Walter R. Fawcett, III, added, "The acquisition of The Tank Agency strategically aligns very well with Plexus' growth objectives. Deane's vast industry expertise is a welcome addition. We are excited to have Deane on our Team and welcome him to the Plexus family."

The Plexus Groupe LLC, founded in 1990, offers innovative solutions in employee benefits, property & casualty insurance, corporate retirement plans, personal lines insurance, benefits technology services, and mergers & acquisitions. Additionally, the Plexus Global Network gives clients access to insurance placement in 130 countries around the world. Plexus was recognized in 2020 as Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance Magazine. Plexus is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oklahoma City and Tampa.

