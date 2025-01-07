The Plexus Groupe Appoints Gerald Fawcett as President

Jamie Lebar Named Senior Vice President, P&C; Matthew Stohner Joins as Senior Vice President, Private Client Solutions

DEER PARK, Ill., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plexus Groupe, a leading national commercial insurance brokerage and consulting firm, announced today the appointment of Gerald Fawcett as President. This strategic leadership change underscores The Plexus Groupe's commitment to growth and innovation in delivering comprehensive insurance solutions to its clients.

Gerald Fawcett

Fawcett joined Plexus in February 2020 to lead the Industry and Specialty Practices. He was involved in vetting technology solutions and partnerships to drive profitability and growth, while also assisting with the integration of Plexus acquisitions. In 2021, he was promoted to SVP, National Property & Casualty Practice Leader, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the national P&C team and implementing effective insurance strategies tailored to clients' unique needs. During his tenure at Plexus, Fawcett has been instrumental in driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.

In his new role as President, Fawcett will oversee The Plexus Groupe's Property & Casualty, Small Commercial and Private Client Practices, and global relationships. Additionally, he will focus on producer recruitment and join the Plexus Executive Team where he will play a key role in executing The Plexus Groupe's strategic growth initiatives.

"Gerald's leadership, combined with his deep understanding of our industry, continues to shape our organization's promising future. His dedication to forging long-term relationships, with client partners, carrier partners, and Plexus associates, ensures we remain true to the principles that have guided us since our founding," said Walter R. Fawcett III, Founder and CEO of The Plexus Groupe. "I have complete confidence that he'll lead us boldly, while preserving the culture, values, and independence that define us."

Concurrently, the company announced the promotion of Jamie Lebar to Senior Vice President, Property & Casualty Practice Leader, and that Matthew Stohner has joined Plexus as Senior Vice President, Private Client Solutions, from Marsh McLennan Agency.

Lebar will succeed Gerald Fawcett as Practice Leader and join the Plexus Senior Leadership Team. Over her 12 years with the company, she has excelled as a Senior Client Executive, developing and placing risk management and insurance programs while leading the client services team. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Lebar's sector expertise includes advanced manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, retail, and business services. She also brings an extensive track record in executing integrated global programs, including complex property and liability solutions.

"Jamie's commitment to our clients, her deep industry expertise, and her exceptional leadership have made her an invaluable part of our team. I couldn't be more excited to see her take on this well-deserved role," said Gerald Fawcett. "I am confident that under her guidance, the Property & Casualty practice will thrive and continue to set new standards of excellence."

About The Plexus Groupe

The Plexus Groupe is a Top 100 independent insurance advisory firm, backed by our knowledgeable team, cutting-edge resources, and a global network of partnerships. We specialize in comprehensive services across Business Insurance, Employee Benefits, Private Client Solutions, Retirement Services, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

As a proud partner of Assurex Global – the world's largest association of privately held insurance brokers – our risk management professionals provide tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of our clients worldwide.

Headquartered in Deer Park, IL, with additional offices across the U.S., The Plexus Groupe is committed to delivering personalized service, innovative solutions, and strategic insights that empower clients to thrive in today's complex environment. Visit www.plexusgroupe.com to learn more.

