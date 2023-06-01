The Plexus Groupe Names Eddie Floyd and John Dwyer as New Equity Partners

DEER PARK, Ill., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plexus Groupe, a Top 100 insurance brokerage and advisory firm, has added Eddie Floyd, Chief Operating Officer, and John Dwyer, President of Employee Benefits, as new equity partners.

Eddie joined Plexus this past February, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company with over 20 years in the insurance industry. His current focus is developing operational efficiencies that benefit our associates and clients. John has been with Plexus since 2014 and was promoted last year to President of Employee Benefits, overseeing national operations. Under John's leadership, Plexus Employee Benefits practices have performed at the highest level.

"I am excited about the addition of Eddie Floyd and John Dwyer, as equity partners at The Plexus Groupe, as we continue building our firm as a leader in insurance brokerage services" said Founder and CEO, Walter R. Fawcett, III.

Eddie and John join other Plexus equity partners who are committed to growth and delivering transformative solutions for their clients.

About The Plexus Groupe
The Plexus Groupe is an independent insurance advisory firm backed by subject matter experts, innovative resources, and our own international network. They offer defined practice specialties in Employee Benefits, Property & Casualty, Private Client, Retirement Plans, and Benefit Administration Technology. The Plexus Groupe is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with additional locations nationwide. Visit www.plexusgroupe.com to learn more.

