The Plexus Groupe Names Kimba Pajares and Matt Wilkens as New Equity Partners

DEER PARK, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plexus Groupe, a Top 100 insurance brokerage and advisory firm, has added Kimba Pajares, Senior Vice President of Operations, and Matt Wilkens, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, as new equity partners.

Kimba joined Plexus in 2019 and was promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations last year. She most recently led the company's conversion to Applied Epic. Matt started at Plexus in 2017 as Business Development Manager and now oversees the brand and marketing department in addition to his business development role.

"Along with a financial commitment to the organization, partners at The Plexus Groupe have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a passionate dedication to our shared objectives," said CEO Walt Fawcett. "I am excited for the addition of Kimba Pajares and Matt Wilkens as equity partners at The Plexus Groupe."

Kimba and Matt join other Plexus equity partners who are committed to growth and delivering transformative solutions for their clients.

About The Plexus Groupe

The Plexus Groupe is an independent insurance advisory firm backed by subject matter experts, innovative resources and our own international network. They offer defined practice specialties in Employee Benefits, Property & Casualty, Private Client, Retirement Plans and Benefit Administration Technology. The Plexus Groupe is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with additional locations nationwide. Visit www.plexusgroupe.com to learn more.

SOURCE The Plexus Groupe