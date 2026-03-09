The Plurinational State of Bolivia Announces Intention to Exchange Certain of its Notes with Certain Bolivian Institutional Entities

LA PAZ, Bolivia, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plurinational State of Bolivia ("Bolivia") announces today that, as part of a liability management plan, it intends to exchange (the "Private Exchange") a portion of its 4.500% senior notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes") and its 7.500% senior notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes" and together with the 2028 Notes, the "Notes") in an amount representing approximately 67% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, with certain Bolivian institutional entities (the "Bolivian Entity Counterparties") pursuant to privately negotiated transactions in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, and in compliance with Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Bolivia expects to exchange the Notes for medium-term maturity debt instruments governed under Bolivian law and denominated in Bolivianos (Bolivia's national currency) and/or in domestic currency indexed to the U.S. dollar (MVDOL).

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange the Notes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements which represent Bolivia's expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on Bolivia's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Bolivia undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events, including changes in Bolivia's economic policy or budgeted expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of Bolivia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) Bolivia's financial condition, including its ability to increase revenues and reduce expenditures; (ii) volatility in international capital markets for emerging market issuers, including due to conditions in other emerging markets or policy changes by Bolivia's trading partners, which could affect Bolivia's ability to borrow; (iii) global geopolitical shocks affecting key trading partners that disrupt trade flows, supply chains or financial conditions; and (iv) other factors identified by Bolivia in its other public disclosures. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.

