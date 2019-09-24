The PNC Financial Services Group And M Financial Group Announce New Strategic Relationship

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) and M Financial Group (M Financial) today announced the signing of an insurance marketing and service agreement to offer insurance solutions, advice and service to PNC's Wealth Management® and Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth®, clients.

Through this strategic relationship, M Financial will offer differentiated insurance products and support to PNC's clients through a team that is dedicated to PNC. As M Financial's only firm-wide relationship, PNC will leverage this distribution network by working exclusively with a group of M Member Firms that solely focus on insurance.

"Collaborating with M Financial makes a great deal of sense for PNC, as access to their network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms will allow us to deepen our client relationships and meet their needs in new and different ways," said Don Heberle, head of Wealth Management at PNC.

"This relationship will allow us to provide our prospects and clients across the country with proprietary, cutting-edge offerings through M Member Firms with relationship experience," said Nicole Perkins, head of Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth.

In support of this agreement, PNC will implement a new service model in which insurance strategists will serve as the main point of contact for conversations with individuals, executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations on all aspects of their insurance plans and policies.

Similarly, M Financial will create a dedicated team who will assist Member Firms and PNC insurance strategists in placing business, leveraging M Financial's automated processes for traditional cases and local Member Firm experience for more complicated transactions.

"M is uniquely positioned to meet the life insurance needs of PNC's clients. Our comprehensive model expands PNC's capabilities and gives their clients access to life insurance solutions they can't find elsewhere," said Wes Thompson, president and CEO at M Financial Group.

PNC and M Financial plan to formally launch their working relationship Monday, Oct. 7, at which point PNC will begin referring qualified clients and prospects to M Financial.

About M Financial Group

With more than 145 Member Firms in 36 states and the United Kingdom as of September 2019, M Financial Group is one of the nation's leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M Financial's network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms has served the needs of high net worth individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies. For more information about M Financial, please visit mfin.com.

About PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ("PNC") uses the marketing names PNC Wealth Management® and Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth® to provide investment consulting and wealth management, fiduciary services, FDIC-insured banking products and services, and lending of funds to individual clients through PNC Bank, National Association ("PNC Bank"), which is a Member FDIC, and to provide specific fiduciary and agency services through PNC Delaware Trust Company or PNC Ohio Trust Company.

PNC does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice unless, with respect to tax advice, PNC Bank has entered into a written tax services agreement. PNC Bank is not registered as a municipal advisor under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

"PNC," "PNC Bank," "PNC Wealth Management," "Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth" are registered marks of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Investments: Not FDIC Insured. No Bank Guarantee. May Lose Value.

Insurance: Not FDIC Insured. No Bank or Federal Government Guarantee. Not a Deposit. May Lose Value.

©[2019] The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

CONTACTS:

PNC

Britney Sage

(412) 762-8775

media.relations@pnc.com

M FINANCIAL GROUP

Shaunmarie Gutbezahl

communications@mfin.com

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pnc.com

