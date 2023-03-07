THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND VIRTUAL-ONLY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING DETAILS

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) expects to issue financial results for the first quarter of 2023, Friday, April 14, as previously announced, at approximately 6:45 a.m. (ET). PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors the same day at 11 a.m. (ET).

Separately, PNC will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday, April 26, in a virtual-only format. Event details are as follows:

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Investor Conference Call: Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m. (ET)

Dial-in numbers: (877) 402-9134 and (303) 223-4377 (international).

A link to the live audio webcast, presentation slides, earnings release and supplementary financial information will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents ; a webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

; a webcast replay will be available for 30 days. Conference call replay will be available for one week at (800) 633-8284 and (402) 977-9140, Conference ID 22026071.

2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Wednesday, April 26, at 11 a.m. (ET)

Meeting Access: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PNC2023

The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be a virtual-only meeting held via webcast.

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of Feb. 3, 2023 , are invited to participate in the meeting, vote their shares and submit questions. To vote or ask a question during the meeting, shareholders will need the unique control number located in their proxy materials that will be provided in advance of the meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit questions prior to the meeting at www.proxyvote.com. Shareholders will need the unique control number located in their proxy materials to access this site.



If you do not have a control number or are not a shareholder, you will be able to join the webcast as a guest.

Approximately 24 hours after the meeting ends, a replay will be available for 30 days at www.pnc.com/investorevents and www.pnc.com/annualmeeting.

PNC's 2023 Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report are accessible on PNC's website at www.pnc.com/annualreport after their respective issuance dates.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA :

Tim Miller

(412) 762-4550

[email protected]



INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

(412) 768-4143

[email protected]

