The PNC Financial Services Group Provides Quarterly Earnings Release Dates For 2020

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that it expects to issue quarterly earnings releases pre-market open and hold conference calls at the times indicated on the following dates:

Fourth Quarter 2019 – Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (ET)

at First Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (ET)

at Second Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (ET)

at Third Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (ET)

A link to the live audio webcast, presentation slides, earnings release and supplementary financial information will be made available at www.pnc.com/investorevents, and dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA :

Marcey Zwiebel

(412) 762-4550

media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

(412) 768-4143

investor.relations@pnc.com

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

