The Pod by Eight Sleep Named to TIME's List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2019

The Pod is the latest innovation by Eight Sleep, the sleep fitness company using technology to help people sleep better. Launched to great success in February of 2019, the Pod is the first bed to combine dynamic temperature regulation, biometric tracking, smart home integrations and sleep coaching to deliver a total solution for enhanced rest and recovery. Its most groundbreaking feature, dynamic temperature, includes artificial intelligence that learns sleep habits and adjusts the temperature in bed automatically. The feature was built using data and knowledge accumulated over the years as an industry leader, including more than 51 million hours of tracked sleep and a body of circadian rhythm research.

Within a few months of being on the market, the Pod has built a cult user base of business leaders, technology titans, venture capitalists, and high- performing athletes including Daryl Homer - Olympic Fencer, Ryan Lochte - Olympic Swimmer, Cassius Marsh - SF 49'ers, Mitchell Robinson - NY Knicks, Jarvis Landry - Cleveland Browns, Katie Boren - American Ballet Theatre, Matthew Dellavedova - Cleveland Cavaliers, and many more.

"At Eight Sleep, we are building products that optimize sleep through technology, data, and insights. As a pioneer of the sleep fitness category, we are educating the world on what it means to be sleep fit, how to achieve it, how to measure it, and the benefits of it," said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. "The Pod is a testament that technology, when properly used, has the power to unlock positive potential including, better rest for every individual. Five years from now, consumers will expect much more from their beds and products like the Pod are setting a new standard."

The best-selling Eight Sleep Pod is available at eightsleep.com with pricing starting at $2,295 for a Full, $2,495 for Queen, $2,795 for King and California King.

To assemble the 2019 TIME Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Each contender was then evaluated on key factors, including originality, effectiveness, ambition, and influence. The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible. See the full list here: time.com/bestinventions2019

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness brand with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Founded in New York City in 2014, Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to design products to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" in 2018 and recognized by TIME's "Best Inventions" for two consecutive years. Eight Sleep has raised $65M in funding from leading investors including Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Craft Ventures, and 8VC. To learn more, visit eightsleep.com

SOURCE Eight Sleep