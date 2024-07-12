The Point Launches Nationwide Search for Executive Director

Land Authority seeks qualified individual to oversee one of the most significant developments in state history

DRAPER, Utah, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority (Land Authority) has announced a nationwide search for an executive director to oversee all aspects of development at The Point. The executive director will assist the Land Authority in facilitating development that maximizes long-term economic opportunity for Utahns, creates high-quality jobs, advances innovation, and enhances Utahns' quality of life. The search comes on the heels of an announcement that long-time executive director Alan Matheson has accepted a position as the general manager of land and water development for Rio Tinto Kennecott.

"We would like to thank Alan Matheson for his years of public service and visionary leadership. During his respected tenure, we have engaged collaboratively with tens of thousands of Utahns to reflect the public's vision and values at The Point," said Lowry Snow, Land Authority co-chair. "We are conducting a nationwide search to select a qualified professional who similarly embodies these values and possesses the requisite expertise to ensure the State of Utah achieves a strong return on investment while fostering a thriving community for current and future generations."

The Point is one of the most significant developments in state history. Encompassing 600 acres of state-owned land in Draper, Utah, the site represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create an iconic community that advances innovation, catalyzes robust economic development, provides parks and regional trail connections, and demonstrates sustainable practices. The Point is located at the heart of Utah's burgeoning high-technology sector, Silicon Slopes, and strategically located near high-capacity transportation infrastructure. Equidistant from major universities, it is at the epicenter of the fastest-growing and youngest state in the country.

The executive director will report directly to the Land Authority and lead a robust team of staff, consultants and development partners. Competitive candidates must be able to adeptly manage a complex and highly visible public project with skill, integrity and transparency. The executive director must possess extensive experience managing large-scale development projects, a sound understanding of the state and local policy-making process, and an in-depth knowledge of the region's economy.

Duties include overseeing all aspects of development, including the utilization of public financing tools, negotiations with developers, adherence to design guidelines and development agreements, tenant attraction and local and state government coordination. In addition, the executive director must ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, manage finances and budgeting, conduct public involvement and facilitate transparent communication with the public.

The executive director will be well positioned to succeed given the extensive work that has already been successfully accomplished at The Point. The Land Authority has established a world-class framework plan, selected a development partner, and released detailed plans for the first development phase. The Utah Legislature has allocated $165 million to fund critical backbone infrastructure, which is scheduled for construction as early as this year. The Utah Legislature has appropriated $250 million to build a potential new FrontRunner commuter rail station at the site and plans are underway to extend additional transit service.

"Serving as our executive director is an opportunity of a lifetime to make a meaningful difference for all Utahns. It requires a highly qualified individual with extensive experience overseeing complex, large-scale developments," said Land Authority co-chair and State Representative Jordan Teuscher. "Most importantly, The Point executive director must be able to work collaboratively with numerous stakeholders, conduct themselves transparently and possess a sincere desire to create an enduring legacy that ensures The Point is known globally and loved locally."

The Point executive director serves as a full-time employee for the State of Utah. The person working in this position is eligible for a full benefits package, remote-work options and highly competitive salary. The State of Utah is committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, or Veteran status. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. For accommodations, dial 711 or TTY: 800-346-4128. To learn more about this career opportunity, please visit thepointutah.org/job-opportunities.

Utahns have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop the 600 acres of state-owned property called "The Point" in a way that is economically robust and environmentally sustainable. Widely recognized as one of the most significant development opportunities in Utah history, The Point is well served by vital infrastructure and centrally located at the heart of Utah's fast-growing technology industry. The site offers unprecedented potential to create an innovation hub that catalyzes technological advancement, fosters mixed-use urban areas, and preserves parks and open space.

