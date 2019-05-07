NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The growing geriatric population will drive the point of care (POC) diagnostics market growth in the forthcoming years. As the immune system deteriorates with age, the prevalence of diseases such as lung disease, cancer, and stroke are high among the aging population. Due to their low immunity and metabolism, the elderly requires diagnostic testing regularly. This will lead to an increase in the demand for POC diagnostic devices, as these devices assists in disease diagnosis and help the doctor choose the appropriate treatment option. As a result, the rising aging population will drive the point of care (POC) diagnostics market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the point of care (POC) diagnostics market will register a CAGR of nearly 10% by 2023.





Market Overview

Increased focus on personalized medicine

One of the growth drivers of the global point of care (POC) diagnostics market is the increased focus on personalized medicine. The demand for personalized medicine is growing owing to the development of genome technology, whole genome technology, and companion diagnostics, which will increase the demand for diagnostic devices to diagnose diseases and perform treatment according to an individual's diagnostic response.

Stringent regulations

One of the challenges in the growth of the global point of care (POC) diagnostics market is the stringent regulations. Stringent government regulations in different countries affect the development and demand for devices such as POC diagnostics.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the point of care (POC) diagnostics market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several hospitals and clinics are switching from conventional testing methods to POC testing due to their improved efficiency and faster turnaround times. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



