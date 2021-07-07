The Point of Sale Cloud Launches as the Next Generation Solution for Multi-Unit Restaurants

CINCINNATI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point of Sale Cloud, an easy-to-use, fully integrated cloud platform for multi-unit restaurants, launches today as a new competitive advantage for the restaurant industry. The Point of Sale Cloud allows restaurants to take control of their technology while streamlining the way restauranteurs manage all aspects of their business including customer facing transactions and back-of-the-house operations.

As a response to the challenges faced by the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Point of Sale Cloud assists restaurants in deploying their own guest service experience for dine-in, delivery and pick-up across a variety of channels including in-store point-of-sale, online, mobile, phone and call center. In addition, The Point of Sale Cloud offers contactless options, kitchen management, payment processing, restaurant operations, team member engagement, and a comprehensive list of back-of-the-house functionalities.

The Point of Sale Cloud was founded in 2020 by Bob Vergidis, an industry leader with over 30 years of experience in the technology and point-of-sale business. Vergidis was one of the pioneers of mobile ordering in 2000 and is an influential industry thought leader. Today, Vergidis serves as the chief visionary officer of The Point of Sale Cloud and sits on the advisory board of the Interactive Customer Experience Association.

"Restaurants have learned many lessons from the pandemic especially that technology is a source of revenue growth and security," said Vergidis. "Restaurants also realized they need to have the tools and expertise needed to meet their guests' expectations and truly own the customer experience. The Point of Sale Cloud enables them to take control, tailor technology to their needs and use it as a source of strategic growth. It is not only about serving guests but also about building a stronger team and a stronger culture."

About The Point of Sale Cloud

The Point of Sale Cloud is a fully integrated technology platform for multi-unit restaurants. It is a powerful ecosystem that puts restaurants in control of their business while providing their team and guests a consistent experience both on-premise and off-premise. The Point of Sale Cloud was founded in 2020 to address the needs of the restaurant industry in a post-pandemic world, and it empowers them to take control of technology and use it as a competitive advantage.

