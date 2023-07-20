The Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market size is set to grow by USD 46.07 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand from the end-users boosts the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The POS terminals market size is estimated to grow by USD 46.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 46%. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POS Terminals Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

POS Terminals Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (entertainment, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and others), and component (hardware, software, and services).

The market share growth by the entertainment segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the different ways businesses are focusing to streamline their operations and offer a seamless customer experience. Furthermore, there is rapid advancement in technologies that offer new features that further improve the entertainment experience for customers. The POS terminals are used to process ticket sales, merchandise purchases, and food and beverage sales in providing entertainment services such as movie theaters, amusement parks, casinos , and sports venues.

Geography Overview

By geography, the POS terminals market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pos terminals market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high penetration of organized retail outlets such as supermarkets and hypermarkets is increasing the adoption of POS terminals in countries such as China and India . Furthermore, the government is taking various initiatives in different countries to improve cashless payment scenarios. For example, Network for Electronic Transfers ( Singapore ), collaborated with United Overseas Bank to deploy 2,000 integrated POS terminals in more than 650 retail stores across Singapore . Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

POS Terminals Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing demand from the end-users for POS terminals is a key factor driving market growth. This growth is due to the advanced technologies which are used to manage payments in large end-user industries. The end-user industries such as hospitals, retail stores, and restaurants increase the adoption of POS terminals. Many end-users are focusing on meeting their needs to retain existing customers and attract new ones with the POS terminal services. Furthermore, wireless POS terminals like mobile phones and tablets, improve convenience for customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecasted period.

Major Trends

The emergence of HCE-based POS transactions is a major trend in the market. This is due to the advantage of HCE software such as using a mobile phone at a physical POS terminal in the form of a card for credit or debit transactions. As a result, this has allowed service providers to remove the integration and commercial deployment issues related to the secure element model. Other benefits it offers include, bringing convenience to users by reducing physical card payments, and ensuring privacy and security. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecasted period.

Significant Challenges

The security concerns related to the use of POS terminals are significant challenges restricting market growth. Attacks like direct attacks, spoofing, replay risks, brute force attacks, and reverse engineering are subjected to POS terminals. For example, a department store chain in the U.S. revealed that some hackers had gained access to the credit card numbers and expiration dates of its customers. The security risk associated with POS terminals impacts customer trust. Hence, the increasing security risks are restricting market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this POS terminals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the POS terminals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the POS terminals market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the POS terminals market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of POS terminals market vendors

POS Terminals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BBPOS International Ltd., Bitel Corp., Castles Technology Co. Ltd., Cegid SA, CitiXsys Holdings Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Elavon Inc., Fiserv Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., NCR Corp., Newland Europe BV, Oracle Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Revel Systems Inc., Squirrel Systems U.S. Inc., TouchBistro Inc., VeriFone Inc., and WInpos Group AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

