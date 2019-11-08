The Points Guy Announces The Nominees For The 2019 TPG Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted travel and lifestyle media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, announced the nominees for The 2019 TPG Awards, which will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019 at The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. The event's theme is billed as "The Future of Travel" and will honor excellence in travel, loyalty and credit cards.

"2019 has been a groundbreaking year for the travel industry and for The Points Guy as an editorial brand and lifestyle media platform," said The Points Guy CEO and Founder Brian Kelly. "We're so excited to be back for the second TPG Awards and showcase the leaders and brands that are transforming the industry and helping travelers get the most value out of their points and money."

Nominees for the TPG Awards are broken up into two categories: The Editors' Choice Awards, as determined by the TPG editorial team, and the Readers' Choice Awards, as voted on by the general public online.

This year's Editors' Choice Award nominees were selected by TPG editors who traveled around the world on over 60 flights to thoroughly assess which products were the best in each category. A sampling of categories can be found below:



Best international first-class product

Best international business-class product

Best international premium-economy product

Best domestic business-class product

Best domestic economy product

Best domestic membership lounge

Best domestic premium lounge

The following nominees for the reader-voted categories were also announced, with voting now open at thepointsguy.com/vote until 11:59 PM EST on Friday, November 15, 2019. Voting is limited to one submission per person, and while anyone can vote, eligible U.S. residents age 21 and older will have the chance to win a trip for two to New York City to attend the TPG Awards ceremony live.

Nominees in the reader-voted categories include:

Best Premium Travel Credit Card

Chase Sapphire Reserve



Citi Prestige Card



Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard



Delta Reserve Credit Card from American Express



Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card



Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card



The Platinum Card from American Express



United Club Card





Best Travel Rewards Credit Card

American Express Gold Card



Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card



Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card



Chase Sapphire Preferred Card





Best Credit Card Perk

Fourth Night Free (Citi Prestige)



Centurion Lounge Access (Amex Platinum)



10x Miles on Hotels.com (Cap One Venture)



$300 Travel Credit (Sapphire Reserve)

Travel Credit (Sapphire Reserve)

$300 Marriott Credit (Bonvoy Brilliant)

(Bonvoy Brilliant)

Top-Tier Diamond Status (Hilton Aspire)



Admirals Club Access for Authorized Users (Citi AA Executive)



Alaska Companion Fare (Alaska Visa)



Delta Companion Ticket (Platinum Delta Amex)





Best Business Credit Card

Capital One Spark Miles for Business

for Business

Ink Business Cash Credit Card



Ink Business Preferred Credit Card



The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express



The Business Platinum Card from American Express





Best U.S. Airline Loyalty Program

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan



American AAdvantage



Delta SkyMiles



JetBlue TrueBlue



Southwest Rapid Rewards



United MileagePlus





Best Transferable Points Currency

American Express Membership Rewards



Capital One Venture /Spark Miles

/Spark Miles

Chase Ultimate Rewards



Citi ThankYou Rewards



Marriott Bonvoy





Best Hotel Loyalty Program

Accor Le Club



Best Western Rewards



Choice Privileges



Hilton Honors



IHG Rewards



Marriott Bonvoy



Radisson Rewards



World of Hyatt



Wyndham Rewards





Best Homeshare Platform

Airbnb



HomeAway



VRBO



Homestay





Best Rideshare Platform

Lyft



Uber





Best Luggage Brand

Away



Briggs & Riley



Delsey



Hartmann



Rimowa



Samsonite



TravelPro



Tumi



Victorinox

For additional inquiries, please contact: press@thepointsguy.com .

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online resource for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content consists of first-hand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides, immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, Founder and CEO Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelance contacts from around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 10 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3 million followers across social media platforms.

Sunshine Sachs

(212) 691-2800

TPG@sunshinesachs.com

SOURCE The Points Guy