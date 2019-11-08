The Points Guy Announces The Nominees For The 2019 TPG Awards
Nov 08, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted travel and lifestyle media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, announced the nominees for The 2019 TPG Awards, which will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019 at The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. The event's theme is billed as "The Future of Travel" and will honor excellence in travel, loyalty and credit cards.
"2019 has been a groundbreaking year for the travel industry and for The Points Guy as an editorial brand and lifestyle media platform," said The Points Guy CEO and Founder Brian Kelly. "We're so excited to be back for the second TPG Awards and showcase the leaders and brands that are transforming the industry and helping travelers get the most value out of their points and money."
Nominees for the TPG Awards are broken up into two categories: The Editors' Choice Awards, as determined by the TPG editorial team, and the Readers' Choice Awards, as voted on by the general public online.
This year's Editors' Choice Award nominees were selected by TPG editors who traveled around the world on over 60 flights to thoroughly assess which products were the best in each category. A sampling of categories can be found below:
- Best international first-class product
- Best international business-class product
- Best international premium-economy product
- Best domestic business-class product
- Best domestic economy product
- Best domestic membership lounge
- Best domestic premium lounge
The following nominees for the reader-voted categories were also announced, with voting now open at thepointsguy.com/vote until 11:59 PM EST on Friday, November 15, 2019. Voting is limited to one submission per person, and while anyone can vote, eligible U.S. residents age 21 and older will have the chance to win a trip for two to New York City to attend the TPG Awards ceremony live.
Nominees in the reader-voted categories include:
- Best Premium Travel Credit Card
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Citi Prestige Card
- Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
- Delta Reserve Credit Card from American Express
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card
- The Platinum Card from American Express
- United Club Card
- Best Travel Rewards Credit Card
- American Express Gold Card
- Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Best Credit Card Perk
- Fourth Night Free (Citi Prestige)
- Centurion Lounge Access (Amex Platinum)
- 10x Miles on Hotels.com (Cap One Venture)
- $300 Travel Credit (Sapphire Reserve)
- $300 Marriott Credit (Bonvoy Brilliant)
- Top-Tier Diamond Status (Hilton Aspire)
- Admirals Club Access for Authorized Users (Citi AA Executive)
- Alaska Companion Fare (Alaska Visa)
- Delta Companion Ticket (Platinum Delta Amex)
- Best Business Credit Card
- Capital One Spark Miles for Business
- Ink Business Cash Credit Card
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
- The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express
- The Business Platinum Card from American Express
- Best U.S. Airline Loyalty Program
- Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
- American AAdvantage
- Delta SkyMiles
- JetBlue TrueBlue
- Southwest Rapid Rewards
- United MileagePlus
- Best Transferable Points Currency
- American Express Membership Rewards
- Capital One Venture/Spark Miles
- Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Citi ThankYou Rewards
- Marriott Bonvoy
- Best Hotel Loyalty Program
- Accor Le Club
- Best Western Rewards
- Choice Privileges
- Hilton Honors
- IHG Rewards
- Marriott Bonvoy
- Radisson Rewards
- World of Hyatt
- Wyndham Rewards
- Best Homeshare Platform
- Airbnb
- HomeAway
- VRBO
- Homestay
- Best Rideshare Platform
- Lyft
- Uber
- Best Luggage Brand
- Away
- Briggs & Riley
- Delsey
- Hartmann
- Rimowa
- Samsonite
- TravelPro
- Tumi
- Victorinox
About The Points Guy
The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online resource for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content consists of first-hand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides, immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, Founder and CEO Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelance contacts from around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 10 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3 million followers across social media platforms.
