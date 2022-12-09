THE POINTS GUY AWARDS RECOGNIZED INDUSTRY LEADERS - INCLUDING DELTA AIR LINES, CHASE, AMERICAN EXPRESS & VIKING CRUISES - AT CEREMONY IN NEW YORK CITY

Event Honored Excellence In Travel, Loyalty and Credit Cards

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted travel media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, announced the winners of the 2022 TPG Awards at a ceremony in New York City. Delta Air Lines, Chase, American Express and Viking Cruises were among the many industry leaders recognized for innovation in travel, loyalty and credit cards. During the event, The Points Guy honored Paul Veneto of Paulie's Push , an annual event that shines a light on first responders and crew members who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee, both of whom serve as inspiration to travelers around the world.

The celebration concluded with a surprise musical performance from Betty Who and an after party with music from DJ Lina Bradford. Travel icons and TV personalities who attended the event included former Bachelor Star and Airline Pilot Peter Weber aka "Pilot Pete" and former Bachelor Contestant Kelley Flanagan; Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno and Jackie Goldschneider; Entertainment Personality, Comedian and Media Entrepreneur Claudia Oshry and "Boy With No Job" Personality Ben Soffer; Reality Star Darcey Silva; Fashion Designer Brian Atwood; Entrepreneur and CEO Randi Zuckerberg; Comedian Taylor Strecker; and more.

"We are so thankful to our readers, industry innovators, generous sponsors and special guests for joining us in our return to the TPG Awards ceremony and celebrating such a milestone year in travel and loyalty programs," said The Points Guy Founder Brian Kelly. "After a three year hiatus, it has been a pleasure to be together in person to celebrate the brands committed to making travel dreams a reality."

Since 2018, The Points Guy has recognized the best in airlines, travel, credit cards, and loyalty programs through the annual TPG Awards. Nominees for the TPG Awards are broken up into two categories: The Editors' Choice Awards, as determined by the TPG editorial team, and the Readers' Choice Awards, as voted on by the general public online.

2022 Readers' Choice Awards Credit cards Best Premium Credit Card The Platinum Card ® from American Express Best Travel Rewards Credit Card Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Best No-Annual Fee Credit Card Bilt Mastercard Best Business Credit Card American Express ® Business Gold Card Best Airline Cobranded Credit Card Delta SkyMiles ® Platinum American Express Card Best Hotel Cobranded Credit Card Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card Airlines Best US Airline Loyalty Program Delta SkyMiles Best Airport Lounge Network Delta Sky Club Hotels Best Hotel Loyalty Program Marriott Bonvoy Best Luxury Hotel Brand Ritz-Carlton Best Affordable Hotel Brand Holiday Inn Express Cruises Best Mainstream Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Best Luxury Cruise Line Viking Cruises Best Family Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line Best River Cruise Line Viking Cruises

2022 Editors' Choice Awards Credit cards Best Credit Card Perk American Express Global Lounge Collection Best Transferable Points Program Chase Ultimate Rewards Best New/Refreshed Credit Card Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant ® American Express ® Card Best All-Around Credit Card Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Innovation Award: Credit Cards Bilt Mastercard/Bilt Rewards Airline Best US Airline Elite Status American Executive Platinum Best International Airline Loyalty Program Air Canada Aeroplan Innovation Award: Loyalty American Airlines Loyalty Points Innovation Award: Aviation United Club Fly Best First Class Singapore Suites Best Business Class Qatar Qsuite Best Premium Economy Class KLM Best Economy Class JetBlue Best New Route United Airlines international expansion Hotels Best Hotel Elite Status World of Hyatt Globalist Best Hotel Loyalty Investment/Enhancement IHG One Rewards Innovation Award: Lodging Galactic Starcruiser Best New Points Hotel Conrad Los Angeles Best New Boutique Hotel Gleneagles Townhouse Cruises Best Cruise Loyalty Program Norwegian Cruise Line Latitudes Rewards Best New Cruise Ship Disney Wish Best New Cruise Ship Amenity Norwegian Prima's Food Hall Cruise Destination of the Year Antarctica Innovation Award: Cruise Viking Cruises: The Hangar General Travel Best Airport Improvement New York-LaGuardia (LGA) Best New Lounge Delta Sky Club, Los Angeles (LAX) Best New Theme Park Attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Innovation Award: Travel Malama Hawaii Innovation Award: Family Travel Hilton connecting rooms Domestic Destination of the Year Orlando International Destination of the Year New Zealand



The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content, newsletter , and app consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.8 million followers across social media platforms ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and TikTok ).

