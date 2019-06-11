The Points Guy Launches Campaign to Give Away a Trip of a Lifetime using One Million Chase Ultimate Rewards® Points

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Points Guy (TPG) , aka Brian Kelly, announced today the chance to win a trip of a lifetime booked by him, using up to one million Chase Ultimate Rewards® points through Prizeo in a campaign that will help Rainbow Railroad continue to help LGBTQI members facing violence and persecution around the world find a path to freedom. Beginning June 11, people can enter for a minimum of a $10 donation to win the grand prize of a trip booked with up to one million Chase Ultimate Rewards® Points, and a planning session with The Points Guy himself in New York City, inclusive of roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations.

All funds raised from the Prizeo campaign will be donated to Rainbow Railroad to support LGBTQI individuals seeking safety with airfare and financial support that facilitates departure, travel, arrival and resettlement in their new home. To date, Rainbow Railroad has helped save the lives of over 600 persecuted LGBTQI people and hopes to help over 200 people travel to safety in 2019.

"Rainbow Railroad is an organization that is close to my heart and we're honored to be able to partner with the team for this milestone campaign," says Brian Kelly, CEO of The Points Guy. "Over the past few years, I've been able to see firsthand how being able to travel can completely change and save someone's life. As an openly gay man, it's important that we continue the fight for equality in human rights, and as we head into Pride Month, I hope everyone, both within and outside of the TPG community, will join us in helping support this amazing cause."

Kelly has been a strong advocate of Rainbow Railroad over the last few years since first reading about the violent anti-gay crackdown in the Russian republic of Chechnya. Shocked and angered by the news, Brian sought to help these LGBTQI people in need and came across the work Rainbow Railroad had been doing. Between Brian's personal contributions and the support of the TPG community, who contributed more than 3 million points, and almost a quarter of a million dollars have been raised for Rainbow Railroad. Through their efforts, the lives of over 40 previously persecuted LGBTQI members of our community have traveled to safety around the world.

"The Points Guy has been an instrumental partner in helping us accomplish our mission," said Kimahli Powell, Executive Director at Rainbow Railroad. "One of Rainbow Railroad's biggest expenses is the travel needed to get people to safety and already in 2019, we've received more than 1300 requests for help. We're extremely grateful to The Points Guy for hosting this Prizeo campaign and Chase for providing the prize, which will not only bring a great deal of awareness to our mission and critical need for travel resources, but also save LGBTQI lives around the world."

In addition to the trip using up to one million Chase Ultimate Rewards points grand prize, participants will also have the chance to win multiple reward levels and flash sweeps throughout the campaign to incentivize greater giving. Additional items include campaign t-shirts and sweatshirts, tickets to TPG events and spots to march with TPG at NYC's Pride celebration.

The Prizeo campaign will run from June 11 to August 29, 2019, when the grand prize winner will be announced. The link is now live at: Prizeo.com/SaveLives

CBS's 60 Minutes recently profiled Rainbow Railroad's work and you can watch that segment here. Kelly was also interviewed for a special 60 Minutes Overtime segment and you can watch that here. To see more inspiring stories and learn more about Rainbow Railroad's work, visit www.rainbowrailroad.com/whatwedo . For the latest travel news and points and miles tips and tricks, you can visit thepointsguy.com/ and follow along on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online resource for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content consists of first-hand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides, immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, Founder and CEO Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelance contacts from around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 10 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3 million followers across social media platforms.

About Rainbow Railroad

In countries all over the world, lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, and trans-identified (LGBTQI) people live in fear for their freedom, their safety, and their lives. In 70 countries, LGBTQI people face anti-homosexuality laws, and in 11 countries, the death penalty can be imposed. In these countries, LGBTQI people are routinely arrested, brutally attacked, or murdered. They often have nowhere to turn because their governments, media, police, religious institutions, and even families not only tolerate, but encourage this brutality. In the spirit of, and with homage to, the Underground Railroad, Rainbow Railroad answers the call when LGBTQI people seek safe haven from state-enabled persecution. Through funds collected by people like you, Rainbow Railroad is able to support, provide information, and arrange safe transportation for these LGBTQI people who are desperate to flee. Since Rainbow Railroad's founding in 2006, the organization has helped 600 people travel to safety.

