The Points Guy To Honor NASA's Katherine Johnson, American Airlines Captain Beverley Bass, And More Trailblazers At 2019 TPG Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted travel and lifestyle media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, today announced the special achievement awards which will be presented at the 2019 TPG Awards on Monday, December 9, 2019 at The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. The "Future of Travel" themed event will recognize Katherine Johnson and Beverley Bass, two notable figures who paved the way as trailblazers in travel and aeronautics.

Katherine Johnson , former NASA employee and world-renowned mathematician, will receive the TPG Lifetime Achievement Award for her role in calculating orbital mechanics critical to the success of the first and subsequent U.S.-crewed spaceflights. Johnson is noted by NASA as one of the first female African American scientists at the agency and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama . Johnson was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the 2016 Oscar-nominated feature film "Hidden Figures."

TPG also announced the special moments that will take place throughout the programming for the evening, which include:

A tribute to Selene Saavedra Roman which will tell her experience as a Mesa Airlines' flight attendant who was detained because of her immigration status under the DACA policy, on a flight back from Mexico , despite the airline assuring her that she would be protected. TPG's story in March resulted in an outpouring of support on social media by fellow flight attendants and other notable figures, which ultimately helped free her from a Texas detention center.

Previously, TPG announced the nominees in categories that celebrate excellence in travel, loyalty and credit cards. Nominees for the TPG Awards were broken up into two categories: Editors' Choice Awards, as determined by the TPG editorial team, and the Readers' Choice Awards, as voted on by the general public online.

"We're thrilled to celebrate both of the honorees as they are key figures whose brilliance, determination, and perseverance helped to transform travel as we know," said The Points Guy CEO and Founder Brian Kelly. "Both Katherine and Beverley are trailblazers in their own right, having paved the way toward inclusivity and helping to move the travel-world forward."

Additional honorees, presenters and performers will be announced in the weeks leading up to the 2019 TPG Awards. For additional inquiries, please contact: press@thepointsguy.com .

