The Points Mom Launches The Points Wallet - A Smarter Way to Maximize Credit Cards

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 -- The Points Mom announced the launch of The Points Wallet, a comprehensive credit card management and optimization platform designed to help families capture every dollar of value from their credit cards and loyalty programs.

The Points Wallet

Founded by Cindy Greenstein, a former attorney and CPA turned travel strategist known as "The Points Mom", the brand has become a trusted educational resource for consumers looking to turn everyday spending into free or deeply discounted travel. Through in-depth blog content, credit card strategy guides, loyalty program education, speaking engagements, and personalized coaching, The Points Mom helps individuals, families, and businesses make the most of valuable benefits, maximize rewards responsibly, and avoid costly mistakes.

Greenstein's own family has saved tens of thousands of dollars by strategically accumulating and using credit card points. Yet even as an expert, she struggled to keep track of her growing portfolio of credit cards, statement credits, and premium perks.

"I realized that if I was missing monthly credits and forgetting which card to use, everyone else probably was too," said Cindy Greenstein, Founder of The Points Mom. "People are paying annual fees for valuable benefits - but without a system, it's easy to leave money on the table. The Points Wallet gives users that system."

The Points Wallet centralizes credit card and loyalty program management into a single, easy-to-use dashboard. Key features include:

Smart card management to track unlimited cards, annual fees, and payment dates

A benefits tracker that monitors monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual credits

A "Which Card?" optimizer to maximize reward earnings by category

Expense analysis to identify missed earning opportunities

Premium calculators to evaluate whether high-annual-fee cards deliver net value.

The platform follows a simple three-step process: add your cards, track spending and benefits, and optimize usage to maximize rewards.

The Points Wallet offers flexible pricing options:

Monthly Plan – $15 per month with full access to tracking, optimization tools, calculators, and expense analysis

Annual Plan – $129 per year, offering savings over the monthly option and access to early features and priority support

Business Plan – Coming soon!

The platform is ideal for households managing multiple cards and anyone paying annual fees who want to ensure those benefits are fully utilized.

"The Points Wallet is the tool I wish I had years ago," Greenstein added. "It's not about spending more, it's about being intentional with the cards you already have and making sure every benefit works for you."

For more information, visit:

www.ThePointsMom.com

www.ThePointsWallet.com

Media Contact:

Cindy Greenstein

Founder, The Points Mom

[email protected]

