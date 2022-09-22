The Poland B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value is Expected to Reach $56.6 Billion by 2026

Sep 22, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Poland is expected to grow by 21.63% on an annual basis to reach US$30,472.8 million in 2022.
The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Poland promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.79% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$25,053.8 million in 2021 to US$56,696.8 million by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Poland. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending patterns by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Poland.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.
In addition to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Poland.
Scope
This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Poland B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Poland User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
- User Statistics
- Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
- B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Poland Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bonprix, Euro - Net's euro.com.pl, Terg's Media Expert, Zalando, Zooplus )
- Poland Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Fru.pl, iTaxi, mytaxi, Rainbow Tours, Travelplanet.pl )
- Poland Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bolt Food, Glovo, Pyszne, Too Good To Go, Uber Eats)
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
- Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
- Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
- Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Technology Products and Services
- Other segments
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform to Consumer
- Direct to Consumer
- Consumer to Consumer
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct to Consumer
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Website Based
- Live Streaming
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Cross Border
- Domestic
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Mobile
- Desktop
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
- iOS/macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Cash
- Other Digital Payment
Poland B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
- Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
- Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.
- Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
2. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
2.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
2.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
2.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
3. Poland Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast
3.1 Poland Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
3.2 Poland Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
3.3 Poland Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
4. Poland User Statistics and Ratios Of Key Performance Indicators
4.1 Poland User Statistics, 2021
4.2 Poland User Statistics of Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
4.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita, 2021
4.4 Poland GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
5. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players, 2021
5.1 Poland Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players, 2021
5.2 Poland Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players, 2021
5.3 Poland Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players, 2021
6. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments
6.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by B2C Ecommerce Segments, 2021
6.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
6.3 Poland Travel and Hospitality - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
6.4 Poland Online Food Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
6.5 Poland Media and Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
6.6 Poland Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
6.7 Poland Technology Products and Services - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
6.8 Poland Other segment Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
7. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Categories
7.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Retail Shopping Categories, 2021
7.2 Poland Clothing, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
7.3 Poland Health, Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
7.4 Poland Food & Beverage - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
7.5 Poland Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
7.6 Poland Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
7.7 Poland Books, Music & Video - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
7.8 Poland Toys & Hobby - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
7.9 Poland Auto - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
7.10 Poland B2C Ecommerce Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
8. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
8.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Retail Shopping Sales Channel, 2021 vs. 2026
8.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Platform to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
8.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
8.4 Poland B2C Ecommerce Consumer to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
9. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Travel and Hospitality Categories
9.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Categories (%), 2021
9.2 Poland Air Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
9.3 Poland Train & Bus - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
9.4 Poland Taxi Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
9.5 Poland Hotels & Resorts - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
9.6 Poland Travel and Hospitality Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
10. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
10.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
10.2 Poland Air Travel Market Share by Sales Channel
10.3 Poland Hotels & Resorts Market Share by Sales Channel
10.4 Poland Taxi Service Market Share by Sales Channel
10.5 Poland Other Segment Market Share by Sales Channel
11. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
11.1 Poland Market Share by Online Food Service Sales Channels, 2021 vs. 2026
11.2 Poland Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
11.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Direct to Consumer- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
12. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Media and Entertainment Sales Channel
12.1 Poland Market Share by Media and Entertainment Sales Channel, 2021
12.2 Poland Streaming Services - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
12.3 Poland Movies & Events - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
12.4 Poland Theme Parks & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
12.5 Poland B2C Ecommerce Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analyses, 2017-2026
13. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model
13.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Engagement Model, 2021 vs. 2026
13.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Website Based - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
13.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Live Streaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
14. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location
14.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Location, 2021 vs. 2026
14.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
14.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
15. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device
15.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Device, 2021 vs. 2026
15.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
15.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
16. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
16.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Operating System, 2021 vs. 2026
16.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce iOS/macOS - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
16.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Android - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
16.4 Poland B2C Ecommerce by Other Operating Systems - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
17. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
17.1 Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by City, 2021 vs. 2026
17.2 Poland B2C Ecommerce Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
17.3 Poland B2C Ecommerce Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
17.4 Poland B2C Ecommerce Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
18. Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument
19. Poland B2C Ecommerce by Consumer Demographics
20. Further Reading
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lica5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article