About this market

The rising positioning of premium polarized sunglasses as fashion accessories will trigger the market's growth during the forecast period. These glasses have gained a broad appeal among high-income consumers as it adds to their social status and fashion sense. Manufacturers are increasingly offering customized polarized sunglasses for office wear, casual wear, party wear, and beachwear. These factors further will drive the global polarized sunglasses market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the polarized sunglasses market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2023.





Market Overview

Rising product premiumization due to increased innovation and portfolio extension

One of the growth drivers of the global polarized sunglasses market is the rising product premiumization due to increased innovation and portfolio extension. The increasing awareness among consumers, especially on vision care to protect the eyes from the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays, is driving the demand for polarized sunglasses.

The increasing the availability of counterfeit products

One of the challenges in the growth of the global polarized sunglasses market is the increasing availability of counterfeit products. The growing number of counterfeit products is expected to adversely affect the sales of the vendors of the market in focus operating in the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Manufacturers of polarized sunglasses are focusing more on the production of sunglasses with new styles, sizes, colors, designs, and other aesthetic features to cater to the growing consumer demand. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



