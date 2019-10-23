NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pole saw market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018?2024.



Government initiatives to cope up with global warming, increasing demand for gardening equipment and improving technological innovations are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the pole saw market during the forecast period:



Pole Saw manufacturers are introducing well-engineered products that offer enhanced performance and productivity. Hence, the increasing demand for technologically advanced products among professional users is expected to open avenues for the global pole saw market during the forecast period. The availability of electric-powered equipment, which decreases soil spillage frequency and hassle of gas volatility, is likely to widen the scope for sustainability.



The study considers the present scenario of the pole saw market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The market study includes insights on segmentation fuel type (Gas-powered, electric-powered, and battery-powered), application (residential users & commercial users), products (standard and telescopic), distribution channel (retail and online)and geography (North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, and Latin America). The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Pole Saw Market: Segmentation



The research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, fuel type, end-user, distribution, and geography. In terms of power, the gas-powered segment is likely to gain surge over electrical and battery-powered segments. The increasing demand for gas-powered equipment from professional users for trimming and pruning large swathes of the area is a major factor responsible for the gas-powered segment. However, the segment faces certain challenges, which are likely to decrease their application. The growing environment consciousness and noise pollution are likely to hamper the segment growth.

The electric-powered segment is expected to witness growth from the residential segment. These equipment are lighter and also offer easy to start mechanism, thereby increasing productivity. One of the key reasons for high preference opting for electric models is lightweight and generates low noise. Electric pole devices use batteries or extension cords, which are leading to zero-level emissions and fumes, thereby proving to be environment-friendly.

Commercial applications of pole saw equipment range from lightweight to medium to heavyweight activities. With the increase in the landscaping service industry, the demand for commercial equipment from professional landscapers is growing as they emphasize on the use of powerful and heavyweight tools. The demand for tidying of outdoor spaces is expected to increase the application in the residential segment. Small electric-powered equipment, especially battery-operated models, are finding increasing acceptance among consumers in the residential segment.



The standard pole saw segment is expected to contribute the majority share in the global market during the forecast period. The growing trend of purchasing outdoor power equipment and tools is expected to augur well for the standard segment. The availability of advanced features such as carbon steel hardened pruner blades, quick removable saw heads and aluminum poles in telescopic pole saw is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.



Manufacturers rely on retailers, representatives, distributors, sales agents, and intermediaries for effective product distribution. Distributors account for a majority share in the global pole saw market. However, with advances in technology, the online distribution channel is expected to gain prominence during the forecast period. Easy payment options, increased accessibility to the internet, and better delivery options are the major factors that are increasing the share of online distribution channels.



Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

• Battery-powered

Market Segmentation by Products

• Telescopic

• Standard

Market Segmentation by Application

• Residential Users

• Commercial Users

Market Segmentation by Distribution Type

• Online

• Retail



Pole Saw Market: Geography



Increased technological advancements and product expansion are expected to drive the market in North America. The growing demand for technologically advanced, well-designed as well as automated tools are gaining prominence among residential as well as commercial users. Innovative techniques for saving energy cost as well as time is expected to open avenues for varied gardening equipment, and tools in the North American pole saw market.

The Europe market is characterized by high demand for electric-powered equipment. Western European economies are witnessing product saturation, as there is low product differentiation in the market. However, the new demand is expected to come from Central and Eastern European countries. Also, the demand for landscaping services in Europe is expected to witness considerable rise during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Nordic Countries

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Key Vendors Analysis



The pole saw market has a high degree of concentration with leading vendors accounting for the majority of the market share. The industry competition is further expected to increase due to the growing emphasis on developing advanced, cost-effective technology and products. Currently, market players are adopting several energy-efficient products due to the increase in environmental consciousness. Manufacturers are identifying different market opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and sustainability.



Key Vendors

• Husqvarna Group

• Silky Saws

• STIGA Group

• STIHL



Other Prominent Vendors

• American Lawn Mower

• Briggs & Stratton

• Cobra Garden Machinery

• Ego Power

• Einhell Germany

• Emak

• Gaus Co. Ltd.

• Generac Power Systems

• Globe Tools Group

• Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt)

• Mitox Garden Machinery

• MTD Products

• Pellenc

• Positec Tool Corporation

• Robert Bosch Group

• R&R Products

• Snow Joe

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Techtronic Industries (TTI)

• Wen Products

• Yamabiko Corporation

• Yard Force (Merotec)

• Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery



Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the pole saw market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the pole saw market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the pole saw market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the pole saw market.



