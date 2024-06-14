The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York receives national award for helping its members and first responders nationwide battling kidney disease

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (PBA) has been honored with the Kidneys for Communities National Community Impact Award in recognition of its dedication and commitment to promoting living kidney donation and supporting the organization's members who are living with kidney disease.

Kidneys for Communities, a national community-directed donation program, launched its Kidneys for First Responders program with the PBA in June 2023 after New York City police officer Melissa Quinones' successful living kidney transplant. Since then, Kidneys for Communities has worked with first responder organizations to help members and their families who are in need of a lifesaving kidney transplant.

Kidneys for First Responders provides access to and facilitates living kidney donations by connecting people from around the country who want to help first responders with those who need lifesaving kidneys. The program is based on the Community-Directed Donation model that leverages individuals' affinity with membership-based communities.

Ira Brody, Co-Founder of Kidneys for Communities, presented PBA President Patrick Hendry with the National Community Impact Award at the NYCPBA delegate meeting on June 14, 2024. The NYCPBA is the first organization to receive the award.

"This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication that New York City police officers show every day, whether we're protecting our communities or stepping up to help each other," said Patrick Hendry, PBA president. "The success of Officer Quinones' transplant inspired our entire blue family, showing the profound impact we have when we come together. We are committed to continuing this program and serving our active and retired NYPD police officers, our fellow first responders and their families living with kidney disease."

Killing more people than breast cancer or prostate cancer, kidney disease has in recent years been named by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a leading cause of death in the U.S. Meanwhile, the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network reports that approximately 13 people die each day waiting for a kidney transplant.

"The perseverance of the NYCPBA and the passion of the NYPD in rallying around officer Melissa Quinones were a catalyst for the Kidneys for First Responders program," said Atul Agnihotri, Kidneys for Communities chief executive officer and board president. "The PBA's commitment to the program has resulted in the support of many successful kidney transplants for first responders across the country."

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (PBA) is the largest municipal police union in the nation and represents nearly 50,000 active and retired New York City police officers.

About Kidneys for Communities

Kidneys for Communities is a nonprofit that partners with organizations to impact the lives of their members by offering resources about living kidney donations to members of their communities, increasing the chances of a donor directing a gift-of-life kidney to a fellow member in need of a kidney. Addressing the shortage of living kidney donors through proactive community outreach programs, Kidneys for Communities developed the first-ever national Community-Directed Donation™ program.

The program unlocks connections created through membership-based communities, with the goal of increasing the number of living kidney donors in the U.S. through paired kidney exchange.

The Kidneys for Communities leadership team includes innovative leaders, kidney donors, social workers and medical experts in the fields of nephrology and renal transplantation — all of whom have seen this disease up close and are committed to making an impact.

To find out more about how to help first responders who need a kidney transplant, visit kidneysforcommunities.org/first-responders/

