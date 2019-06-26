The Pollack PR Marketing Group Is Selected By Frontline Wildfire Defense System

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG) announced today that the agency has been selected by Frontline Wildfire Defense System (Frontline) to support its entry into the Southern California marketplace.

Through years of research and development, Frontline has developed a unique approach to wildfire protection, offering a first line of defense to protecting property against the damaging effects of wildfire. Frontline Wildfire Defense System is a fire protection system that is architecturally incorporated into a home or business and when activated coats the structure and its surrounding landscape with Class A, biodegradable foam that effectively protects the structure from wildfire.

The agency's LAB186 digital marketing and content creation team will focus on upgrading the design and functionality of Frontline's web presence to meet the needs of consumers while improving the user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) to increase organic search rankings, all with the aim to deploy online, social paid advertising and a paid search program to drive qualified traffic and place Frontline on top of all relevant search results. All efforts will work in coordination with Google ads to target and retarget prospects to educate and drive awareness to support lead generation activities.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to play a role in Frontline's expansion into the Southern California market, especially following the recent devastation from last year's statewide wildfires," said Stefan Pollack, President of PPMG. "As we head into the heart of wildfire season, we look forward to collaborating with Frontline to help raise awareness for Frontline's unique approach to wildfire protection offing a first line of defense to protecting property against the damaging effect of wildfire."

ABOUT THE POLLACK PR MARKETING GROUP

The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG), headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, is a 34-year-old, mid-sized, multi-specialty agency that develops communication platforms and programs, creates digital content for integrated marketing campaigns, manages corporate reputations, launches new products and services and promotes brand engagement for clients ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. PPMG focuses on consumer products and services, technologies and professional services. PPMG is a partner in The Worldcom Public Relations Group, a consortium of more than 88 partners around the world. For more information, visit www.ppmgcorp.com , or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @PollackPRMktg.

SOURCE The Pollack PR Marketing Group

Related Links

http://www.ppmgcorp.com

