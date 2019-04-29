The Pollack PR Marketing Group Is Selected By Ireland-Based General Paints To Support The U.S. Launch Of Its Curator Designer Paint Brand

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG) announced today that Ireland-based company, General Paints, has selected the agency to execute a comprehensive digital marketing campaign to introduce the first Irish super premium designer paint, called Curator, in the U.S. market.



Founded in 1953 and based in County Kildare, Ireland, General Paints is the parent company of decorative paint brand Colourtrend, a light-industrial brand; Sustain, and the new Curator Irish Designer Collection.



The Curator collection, the first Irish designer paint brand in the high-end segment of the market, is the result of a multi-year collaboration with Ireland's artisan community that led to the identification of 144 unique colors. Inspired by the creative talent of Irish craftspeople of various artistries, from potters and milliners to jewelers, an original color palette flourished celebrating the vibrancy and color of Irish design.



"We are pleased to have the opportunity to play a role in bringing a modern Ireland and new form of Irish inspiration to the U.S. market through such a unique brand," said Noemi Pollack, PPMG's founder and CEO. "We look forward to creating compelling, simple and fun digital experiences that capture the excitement, inspiration, creativity and stories behind Curator's unique palette of colors. We are confident U.S. consumers will agree there has never been a designer paint collection quite like Curator."



Selected after a competitive review, the agency will employ strategic digital marketing programs to drive engagement with consumers and interior design professionals throughout the U.S. launch of Curator in 2019. The agency's comprehensive strategy includes PPC, SEO, SEM, online advertising and paid social programs to effectively communicate the Curator story and the spirit of the first Irish design collection of paints to the U.S. audience.



"As our team spent years traveling the Irish country-side in search of native craftspeople, artists and designers who would provide the inspiration for this stunning Irish design collection, it became apparent that we were creating a unique color palette that would connect consumers with the past, present and future of Irish design," said Kevin O'Connor, Managing Director of Curator Paints. "In the end, it was PPMG's understanding, expertise and enthusiasm for imparting the passion and spirit of modern Ireland through the Curator brand that led us to select them for our launch in to the U.S. market."



ABOUT THE POLLACK PR MARKETING GROUP

The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG), headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, is a 34-year-old, mid-sized, multi-specialty agency that develops communication platforms and programs, creates digital content for integrated marketing campaigns, manages corporate reputations, launches new products and services and promotes brand engagement for clients ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. PPMG focuses on consumer products and services, technologies and professional services. PPMG is a partner in The Worldcom Public Relations Group, a consortium of more than 88 partners around the world. For more information, visit www.ppmgcorp.com, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @PollackPRMktg.



About General Paints Ltd.

General Paints Ltd. was established by Ronan O'Connor in 1953 and has been at the forefront of paint technology ever since. The Irish family owned business has been run from the heart of County Kildare, Ireland in an old famine-workhouse premises for the past 65 years. Passionate about paint and committed to being at the cutting edge of paint technology, they are true trail-blazers of the paint industry in Ireland being the first to introduce acrylic paint technology to Ireland and the first to bring in advancements in pigment and tinting techniques.

