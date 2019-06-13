The Pollack PR Marketing Group Selected By Fangirl Sports Network As Its Production Partner

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG) announced today that Fangirl Sports Network (FGSN) has selected the agency's LAB186 digital marketing and production services team to produce its bi-monthly online show and weekly podcast.

FGSN is a digital media company for sports-loving women, that delivers weekly news updates, commentary about professional sports teams, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at accomplished women making waves in the sports industry. Having started with just one Fangirl — CEO Tracy Sandler as 49ers Fangirl in 2015 — the network has grown to include representation for all 32 NFL and 30 NBA teams.

"The rise of the female sports fan is fierce, and getting stronger," said Noemi Pollack, CEO and founder of PPMG. "FGSN's Founder and CEO, Tracy Sandler, has broken into a field that is largely male-dominated, while giving women who loves sports a way to connect with their teams and with each other.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate and to be FGSN's production partner," said Will Ostedt, EVP and Creative Director of PPMG. "We look forward to producing compelling FGSN shows that capture the excitement, inspiration, and creativity of the sports world. We are excited to partner with Tracy on her journey to unite all the female sports fans."

"A lifelong sports fan, I wanted to create a community of female fans with content that speaks to us," said Tracy Sandler, FGSN's Founder and CEO. "A Fangirl inspires, informs and makes you laugh. PPMG's team shares my passion and enthusiasm, and I am delighted to have them as FGSN's production partner."

ABOUT THE POLLACK PR MARKETING GROUP

The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG), headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, is a 34-year-old, mid-sized, multi-specialty agency that develops communication platforms and programs, creates digital content for integrated marketing campaigns, manages corporate reputations, launches new products and services and promotes brand engagement for clients ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. PPMG focuses on consumer products and services, technologies and professional services. PPMG is a partner in The Worldcom Public Relations Group, a consortium of more than 88 partners around the world. For more information, visit www.ppmgcorp.com, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @PollackPRMktg.

