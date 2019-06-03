The Polls are Open! Cast Your Vote to Help Pick the Winning Blogger of the FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Room Makeover Contest - Plus a Chance to Win $1,000

Voters also will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win $1,000, the same budget the bloggers were provided to complete their room updates. Each vote counts as an entry to win the prize, and participants can enter once per day. Winners for both the Paintover Challenge ® and the sweepstakes will be announced on June 25, 2019. For complete rules, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com .

"Each year, the Paintover Challenge® illustrates the remarkable impact a can of paint and the right tools, like a roll of premium painter's tape, can have on a space, even when you're working within a small budget," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, ShurTech Brands, LLC. "From decorative accents to geometric wall designs, this year's bloggers went above and beyond to show how easy it is to incorporate interior design trends all by yourself and we're excited to give one lucky winner the opportunity to test the transformation powers of paint."

The rules of the contest were simple; the DIYers had to redo their space using three things: paint, painter's tape and a $1,000 budget. Each blogger was also assigned a 2019 FrogTape® Design Trend, identified by celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak, to incorporate into their makeover. The process was documented on their blogs and on FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com with before, during and after shots of the room transformations.

2019 Paintover Challenge® participants include:

At Charlotte's House : A lover of color and thrifter of all things, Charlotte showcased the power of paint by updating the office in her rental home with the FrogTape Eclectic & Bold trend through a vibrant accent wall and decorative faux molding. She is competing for Amos House , an organization dedicated to helping people out of homelessness and poverty.

House A lover of color and thrifter of all things, showcased the power of paint by updating the office in her rental home with the FrogTape Eclectic & Bold trend through a vibrant accent wall and decorative faux molding. She is competing for , an organization dedicated to helping people out of homelessness and poverty. Erin Spain : A DIY and travel enthusiast, Erin integrated the FrogTape Feminine & Free design trend to turn her drab guest bedroom into a bright and airy oasis. She is competing for Dwell with Dignity, which provides complete home interiors for those in need of a supportive environment.

A DIY and travel enthusiast, Erin integrated the FrogTape Feminine & Free design trend to turn her drab guest bedroom into a bright and airy oasis. She is competing for Dwell with Dignity, which provides complete home interiors for those in need of a supportive environment. Life on Virginia Street : Sarah channeled her excitement for all things home design into her master bedroom and drew inspiration from the Natural & Organic trend to incorporate colors and textures derived from nature. She is competing for Orphan Grain Train, a volunteer network that ships donated food and supplies to those in need around the world.

Sarah channeled her excitement for all things home design into her master bedroom and drew inspiration from the Natural & Organic trend to incorporate colors and textures derived from nature. She is competing for Orphan Grain Train, a volunteer network that ships donated food and supplies to those in need around the world. Simply Grove : Always on the lookout for the perfect pieces to add to her home, Kirsten incorporated dramatic colors and the FrogTape Fluid & Fashionable design trend into her living room for a stylish update. She is competing for Dress for Success – Boise , an organization that offers support, attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Always on the lookout for the perfect pieces to add to her home, Kirsten incorporated dramatic colors and the FrogTape Fluid & Fashionable design trend into her living room for a stylish update. She is competing for Dress for Success – , an organization that offers support, attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Sincerely, Sara D: Using the walls in her home as a canvas to channel her passion for home décor, Sara infused the Luxe Modern design trend into her home library by mixing metallic elements and stately accents. She is competing for the Second Harvest Food Bank, a nonprofit devoted to feeding the hungry and advocating for those with food insecurity.

To vote for the Paintover Challenge® winner and learn more about the 2019 Design Trends or FrogTape® brand products, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com.

FROGTAPE® BRAND PRODUCTS

The FrogTape® brand, marketed by ShurTech Brands, LLC, offers premium-quality, innovative painting tapes that feature patented PaintBlock® Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that seals the edges of the tape which keeps paint out and keeps lines sharp. For more information on FrogTape® brand painter's tape, visit FrogTape.com, like us on Facebook® (facebook.com/FrogTape); follow us on Twitter® (@FrogTape); follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest® (pinterest.com/FrogTape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/FrogTapeTube).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex®, FrogTape®, Painter's Mate Green® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

YouTube® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

SOURCE FrogTape brand painter’s tape

Related Links

http://frogtape.com

