LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The polycarbonate sheets market is projected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023.



The polycarbonate sheets market is projected to grow from USD 1.69 billion in 2018 to USD 2.11 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2018 and 2023. Factors such as increasing consumption of polycarbonate sheets in the automotive and construction industries due to effective characteristics offered by them are driving the growth of the polycarbonate sheets market across the globe. The increasing demand for polycarbonate sheets in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to lead to the growth of the market. However, the environmental impacts of polycarbonate sheets may restrain the growth of the market across the globe.



The solid type segment of the polycarbonate sheets market is expected to witness the highest growth from 2018 to 2023.

Based on type, the solid segment of the polycarbonate sheets market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.Solid polycarbonates sheets are often used in place of glass across various applications.



Solid polycarbonate sheets provide extraordinary impact resistance and durability.These sheets are also light in weight in comparison to glass and are very efficient in light transmission.



The impact strength of these sheets is 200 times more than common glass and about 10 times stronger than toughened glass. The growth of the solid polycarbonate sheets segment can be attributed to the increased use of solid polycarbonate sheets in barrel vault roofing, roof lights, and glazing, as polycarbonate sheets are light in weight in comparison to glass.



The building & construction end-use industry segment is projected to lead the polycarbonate sheets market between 2018 and 2023.

Based on end-use industry, the polycarbonate sheets market has been segmented into building & construction, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, and others.The building & construction end-use industry segment is projected to lead the polycarbonate sheets market from 2018 to 2023 due to the increasing use of polycarbonate sheets in the construction industry.



Polycarbonate sheets are used in industrial construction, greenhouses, industrial roofing building systems, and in the manufacturing of safety bars for doors and windows.Advantages such as light weight, ease of installation, and energy conservation make polycarbonate sheets preferable for a variety of applications in the construction industry.



With the construction industry growing, the demand for polycarbonate sheets is also expected to increase in the near future.



The Asia Pacific polycarbonate sheets market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific polycarbonate sheets market is projected to witness the highest growth between 2018 and 2023.The region is a major consumer of polycarbonate sheets, which are used in various end-use industries such as building & construction, aerospace, automotive, signage & advertising, and electronics, among others.



The demand for polycarbonate sheets is increasing from various countries of the Asia Pacific region such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea, among others, thereby leading to the growth of the Asia Pacific polycarbonate sheets market across the globe.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-Level – 51%, Director-Level – 28%, and Others – 21%

• By Region: Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, North America – 27%, South America –7%, and the Middle East & Africa – 6%



Major companies profiled in this report include SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro AG (Germany), Trinseo S.A. (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Excelite (China), Plazit-Polygal Group (Israel), Arla Plast AB (Sweden), 3A Composites GmbH (Germany), Palram Industries Ltd. (Israel), Ug-oil-Plast Ltd. (Russia), Gallina India (New Delhi), Koscon Industrial S.A. (Switzerland), Isik Plastik (Turkey), Brett Martin Ltd. (UK), and Spartech (US), among others.



Research Coverage

This report offers an overview of the trends, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities with respect to the polycarbonate sheets market.It also provides a detailed overview of the polycarbonate sheets market across five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The report categorizes the polycarbonate sheets market based on type and end-use industry. A detailed analysis of the leading players of the polycarbonate sheets market, along with key growth strategies adopted by them, is also covered in the report.



This report covers the following key aspects:

• Size of the polycarbonate sheets market by 2023 and its CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

• Key trends in the polycarbonate sheets market

• Factors expected to drive the growth of the polycarbonate sheets market during the forecast period

• Challenges expected to impact the growth of the polycarbonate sheets market during the forecast period

• key players operating in the polycarbonate sheets market

• Global report on the polycarbonate sheets market covers key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, including major countries of these regions such as the US, China, India, Brazil, and Germany, among others



