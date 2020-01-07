NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Rising safety measures in transportation application.

The polymer coated fabrics market is estimated to be USD 16.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2024. The rising safety measures in the transportation application and the stringent regulatory requirements for workers' safety are expected to drive the coated fabrics market. However, the availability of substitutes and environmental concerns are hampering the growth of this market.

Polyvinyl coated fabrics is projected to be the largest polymer type segment, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The PVC coated fabrics segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2018.High demand for these fabrics in applications such as transportation, protective clothing, architecture, and others is driving their demand.



Low cost, high life cycle, and properties, such as water resistance, dirt resistance, chemical resistance, and oil resistance, among others, are driving the market for PVC coated fabrics.



The transportation application was the largest segment of the polymer coated fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2018

The polymer coated fabrics market in the transportation application accounted for the largest share in 2018.The rising safety standards and increasing demand from automobile, aircraft, and railways are majorly driving the polymer coated fabrics market in the transportation application.



Polymer Coated fabrics are appropriate for a wide range of automotive applications such as interior, exterior, airbags, seatbelt, and covers. However, polymer coated fabrics are majorly consumed in automotive seats and airbags, which is expected to drive the market in the transportation application during the forecast period.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The APAC polymer coated fabrics market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.Growing industrialization that is backed by infrastructure development has offered enormous growth opportunities for the polymer coated fabrics market in APAC.



The high economic growth rate and heavy investments in industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military also drive the polymer coated fabrics market in the region. The growing automotive production and stringent regulations by the International Labor Organization (ILO) on safety measures have increased the demand for polymer coated fabrics in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key players profiled in the report include as Continental AG (Germany), Spradling International Inc. (US), Seaman Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Low & Bonar Plc (UK), and OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US).



