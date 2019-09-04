NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in polyolefin film market to 2024 polyolefin film market by material (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, BOPP, CPP), technology (blown film extrusion, cast film extrusion, and others) film type (shrink, stretch, and linear film), end use industry (packaging, construction, agricultural, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5811937/?utm_source=PRN





The future of the polyolefin (POF) film market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, construction, and agriculture industries. The polyolefin (POF) film market is expected to reach an estimated $125 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for packaged food in emerging nations and growth in oriented film.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polyolefin (POF) film industry, include bio-based polyolefin film and development of nano-clay based polyolefin film. Jindal Poly Films, Mitsui Chemicals Tocello, Toray, Berry Plastics C, Toyobo, and Amcor Flexible are among the major manufacturers of polyolefin film.



The study includes the polyolefin film market size and forecast for the polyolefin (POF) film market through 2024, segmented by polymer type, end use industry, technology, film type, and the region as follows:



Polyolefin Film Market by Polymer Type [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

LLDPE LDPE HDPE BOPP CPP



Polyolefin Film Market by End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Packaging Construction Agriculture Others



Polyolefin Film Market by Technology [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Blown Film Extrusion Cast Film Extrusion Others



Polyolefin Film Market by Film Type [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Shrink Film Stretch Film Others



Polyolefin Film Market by Region [$B shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany Asia Pacific Japan China The Rest of the World



Some of the polyolefin film companies profiled in this report include Jindal Poly Films, Mitsui Chemicals, Berry Plastics, Toray Industries, Toyobo Company, Amcor Flexible, and others.



The analyst forecasts that the LLDPE film will remain the largest segment due to its superior properties, which include high flexibility, higher tensile strength, and a high moisture barrier. The BOPP film is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in the food packaging industry specifically in tobacco packaging.



Within the polyolefin film market, packaging will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand in food and pharma packaging applications.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of easy availability of raw materials at economical price and skilled labors. Also, growth in food packaging market and construction activities are also expected to increase the demand for polyolefin film.



Some of the features of "Polyolefin Film Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Polyolefin film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Polyolefin film market size by material type, technology type, film type, and by end use industries in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Polyolefin film market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of polyolefin film in the polyolefin film market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyolefin film in the polyolefin film market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the electric polyolefin film market by material (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, BOPP, CPP), technology (blown film extrusion, cast film extrusion, and others) film type (shrink, stretch, and linear film), end use industry (packaging, construction, agricultural, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting polyolefin film market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polyolefin film market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the polyolefin film market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this polyolefin film market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the polyolefin film market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the polyolefin film market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this polyolefin film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polyolefin film area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of polyolefin film market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this polyolefin film market?



