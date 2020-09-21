The polyurethane additives market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2%, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The market size of polyurethane additives is estimated at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The growing demand for innovative and cost effective additives along with the increasing demand for polyurethane additives in the construction industry of the emerging countries is driving the demand for polyurethane additives. The industrial development in emerging countries and the growing demand for environment-friendly polyurethane additives has created a growth opportunity for the polyurethanes market. However, the volatility in raw material prices and the recyclability of polyurethane additives is hampering the growth of the market. The increasing regulatory pressure for shifting towards eco-friendly products is creating a challenge for the polyurethane additives market.



The flame retardants type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Flame retardants of concern include organohalogen and organophosphate chemicals such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) and chlorinated tris (TDCPP).There are various types of flame retardants such as brominated flame retardants, chlorinated flame retardants, phosphorous-based flame retardants, and some inorganic flame retardants.



These are used to produce high quality polyurethanes that are used in various applications such as electronic, automobile, and building & construction.



The foams application to be the largest consumer of polyurethane additives.



Polyurethane foams are manufactured by reacting polyols and isocyanates in the presence of a blowing agent and an amine catalyst.The blowing agent is carbon dioxide, which is formed as a by-product of the reaction between water and isocyanate.



The amine catalyst is known to accelerate the reaction.Polyurethane foams are of two types, namely rigid polyurethane foam and flexible polyurethane foam.



Foams offer various properties such as comfort and insulating properties when used in various industries such as automotive and building & construction, which is driving the market.



The automotive & transportation industry to be the largest consumer of polyurethane additives.



Polyurethanes are used in various parts of an automobile.In addition to the foam that makes car seats comfortable, bumpers, interior "headline" ceiling sections, the car body, spoilers, doors and windows all use polyurethanes.



Polyurethane enables manufacturers to provide drivers and passengers significantly more automobile mileage by reducing weight and increasing fuel economy, comfort, corrosion resistance, insulation, and sound absorption.



APAC is projected to be the largest polyurethane additives market during the forecast period.

The polyurethane additives market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The foams market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased consumer spending, and strong economic growth.



This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C Level: 30%, Director Level: 50%, and Others: 20%

• By Region - APAC: 30%, Europe: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%



