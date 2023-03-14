The Polyurethane Experts - As Global Prices Fluctuate Due to Inflation, Taiwan PU Corporation Continues to Lead the Industry: 'The Need for Quality PU Products Is Strong'

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan PU Corporation announced that it had every confidence in the polyurethane market despite recent price and demand fluctuations. Citing market disruptions like global inflation, record energy prices, and a temporary dip in demand, Taiwan PU remains firmly committed to its customers and undeterred in its vision for a prosperous future. Founded in 1986, Taiwan PU is a well-established and respected manufacturer of PU for a global market.

Introduction of TAIWAN PU CORPORATION Polyurethane factories in Taiwan

"This industry has always been fast-moving and rapidly evolving," said Taiwan PU. "It requires suppliers to be agile, quickly able to respond to market shifts both up and down. And we have certainly seen these sorts of market conditions before. But despite broad-spectrum global inflation worries over the past months, the need for quality PU products is undiminished."

"Our company has always been driven by honesty, quality, innovation, and service, including high-end but affordable, eco-friendly, customized PUs such as flame-resistant casting resin for lithium batteries and electronics industries. We are also planning on providing a PU recycling service while developing low-carbon-footprint PU applications in line with our ongoing environmental commitments."

Taiwan PU – Customer Satisfaction and Future Innovators

Flame-resistant casting resin meets exacting UL 94 V-0 flame retardant tests.

Long tradition of customized solutions for customers, like specialized solvent-free PUR wood glue for leading furniture manufacturers, helping reduce client costs.

99% of customers surveyed rated Taiwan PU's products as "excellent" and "very good," while 90% also stated they would recommend the company to others.

Other environmental solutions like low carbon PU applications in biodegradable resin for packing materials.

Taiwan PU – Providers for a World of Applications

Prepolymer Materials and Parts: MDI PU prepolymer (PPG/PTMEG), TDI PU prepolymer (PPG/PTMEG), PU Resin for concrete molding, Doming PU resin, Polyurea coating resin, PU rod/pipe/sheet/spider/squeegee, Customized forklift wheel/roller/V-pulley

About Taiwan PU Corporation

Founded in 1986 in Taipei, Taiwan, Taiwan PU is a polyurethane (PU) company that makes PU materials and finished products for various industry uses. An OEM and ODM partner, Taiwan PU specializes in elastomers, adhesives, and coating materials with an emphasis on protecting the environment – having been granted ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 status for its focus on good practices and management. Learn more at: www.TaiwanPU.com.

