The Pop Insider Launches First Official Summer Swag Gift Guide for Fans at Comic-Con International: San Diego

To kick off the con — and to provide some much-appreciated reading for the long lines at Hall H — the Pop Insider offers a limited quantity of its Summer Swag Gift Guide free to SDCC attendees. Fans can peruse a curated list of Comic-Con-exclusive merch from some of their favorite companies, including Funko, Super7, Mattel, Hasbro, and so many more.

Whether fans are looking for summer apparel to show off their fandom at the beach or the latest collectibles to add to their shelf and impress their guests, this guide has everyone covered. Each section is full of merch from the hottest fandoms, including Stranger Things, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. Plus, for con-goers celebrating the pop culture fun with their kids, there's a Pop Junior section complete with the best toys, books, games, and more featuring kids' favorite fandoms, from Squishmallows to CoComelon and more.

"We're super excited to debut our first-ever summer gift guide! These pages are packed with everything fans need for a summer full of fun, frivolity, and fandom," said Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief, the Pop Insider. "From pop culture-infused puzzles and games for the whole squad to branded bucket hats and bathing suit cover-ups, fans can dive headfirst into the latest geeky goodies hand-picked by our team of pop-culture-obsessed merch experts."

Fans can pick up a copy of the Pop Insider at Animation Magazine's Booth No. 1532 or read it digitally at thepopinsider.com . Media interested in meeting with the Pop Insider editors for commentary or on-camera interviews may contact Elizabeth Tran, LKPR, Inc., [email protected] , 973-885-0056.

About the Pop Insider:

Launched in 2018, the Pop Insider is a multimedia publication that lets superfans fuel their fandoms 24/7 with the content they crave through a daily pop culture merch news site, weekly e-newsletter, seasonal print and digital magazine, and real-time social media updates. Both digital and print editions are produced by Adventure Media & Events LLC, publisher of leading trade publication the Toy Book and the No. 1 consumer resource for toys and games for kids, the Toy Insider. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow them on Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE The Pop Insider