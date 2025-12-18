The Pop Insider Reveals Finalists for the Inaugural Collectors' Choice Awards

Fan- and industry-voted awards program honors the best in licensed merchandise, collectibles, and fan-first experiences.

KPop Demon Hunters, Wicked, Stranger Things, and more snag finalist titles.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop Insider , the only publication completely dedicated to officially licensed merchandise and pop culture fandom, is proud to reveal the finalists for its inaugural Collectors' Choice Awards . The awards celebrate the most innovative, creative, and fan-driven licensed products, experiences, and collaborations across entertainment, toys, collectibles, fashion, beauty, home goods, and more.

Now in its latest edition, the Collectors' Choice Awards spotlight the brands, creators, and companies that continue to raise the bar for fandom-focused merchandise. A panel of more than 20 licensing industry professionals and pop culture experts voted on their favorite items, experiences, companies and more of 2025, resulting in nearly 90 finalists across 16 categories. Finalists were selected based on a multi-point criteria, including originality, quality, fan appeal, market impact, and overall significance in pop culture.

"We created the Collectors' Choice Awards to give standout pieces, companies, and experiences the lasting recognition they deserve and make sure they live on not just on collectors' shelves, but in the spotlight where they belong," says Marissa Silva, Editor-in-Chief of The Pop Insider. "The first-ever Collectors' Choice Awards Finalists represent creativity, passion, and fandom. We can't wait to see which ones resonate most with fans, but all of them deserve their place in pop-culture history."

Public voting on the Collectors' Choice Award winners will take place Feb. 1-28, 2026. Fans can vote on thepopinsider.com . The final winners of all 16 categories as well as the overall Collectors' Choice Award winner will be revealed on March 18, 2026. The overall winner will be the brand, product, or experience that receives the most votes across categories.

2025 Collectors' Choice Awards Finalists

Best Apparel/Accessory Line

Crunchyroll — My Hero Academia x NBA x Hyperfly Expanded Collection

Hasbro — PEPPA PIG and Hill House Home Collection

JanSport — Stranger Things 5 x JanSport Collaboration Line

Kellica — Harry Potter Diagon Alley Advent Calendar

Loungefly — Wicked: For Good

Universal Products & Experiences — Wicked For Good x Ines Di Santo

Best Beauty Collaboration

Glamlite — The Lord of the Rings x Glamlite

Glamnetic — Glamnetic x Fanatics

Jazwares — Blue Meadow Squishmallows Fragrance

NYX Cosmetics — NYX x Wednesday

SHEGLAM — The Matrix Resurrections Full Collection Set

Universal Products & Experiences — Lush x Wicked: For Good

Best Branded Experience

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America — Tamagotchi USA Road Trip

BBC Studios — Doctor Who: UNIT Black Archive Immersive Experience (SDCC 2025)

Edelman — Dove Men+Care at New York Comic Con

Mattel — UNO Social Clubs

Paramount — Nickelodeon Land at The Land of Legends / Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Antalya

The Walt Disney Company — The Key to Disneyland Interactive Experience

Best Collectible Line

Funko — POP! Vinyl KPop Demon Hunters

Hasbro — Marvel Legends

Jada Toys — Street Fighter Action Figures

McFarlane Toys — DC Multiverse Batman Returns Deluxe Wave

Moose Toys — FANDROP

Playmates Toys — TMNT Mutant Mayhem Knockoff Knockout 2-Packs

The Loyal Subjects — M.A.S.K. MDU

The Nacelle Company — Star Trek 1:10 Scale Action Figures

Best Con Exclusive

Funko — Batman 15th Anniversary Pop! (SDCC)

Hasbro — G.I. Joe Classified Cold Slither Commemorative Set

Hasbro — Star Wars Vintage Collection Jedi Spirits 3-Pack

Jazwares — Pokémon Squirtle Squad Plush Pack

Thrilljoy — TMNT Bebop SDCC 2025 Exclusive

Upper Deck — Convention Exclusive DC Trading Cards

Best Fandom Collaboration

Cloudco Entertainment/Basic Fun! — Stranger Things x Care Bears

Cloudco Entertainment/Basic Fun! — Wicked x Care Bears

Funko — KPop Demon Hunters x Pop! Yourself

Hasbro — TRANSFORMERS x NFL

Paramount — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla

Sanrio — Hello Kitty x Strawberry Shortcake

Best High-End Collectible

Agoro — Agoro Blind Boxes

Basic Fun! — Arcade Classics Ultra Series

Hasbro — Robosen G1 Bumblebee Auto-Converting Robot

McFarlane Toys — Spawn #1 Resin Statue

PCS Collectibles — TMNT Underground 1:1 Diorama

Wēta Workshop — Masters Collection: The Fellowship of the Ring

Best Home Goods Line

Coleman — Coleman x Stranger Things

Homesick — Gilmore Girls Collection

Paladone — The Icon Range

Toynk — Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Fleece Throw

Trove Brands — Owala Disney Princess Collection

Universal Products & Experiences — Wicked for Pottery Barn

Best Limited-Edition Drop

100 Percent Soft — Magical 8-Bit Dumpster Fire Vinyl Figure

Factory Entertainment — Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Phaser Replica

Loungefly — Wicked Glinda & Elphaba Mini-Backpacks

Mondo — Juggernaut Prisoner Variant Vinyl Figure

Monogram International — NBC Jack Deluxe Bank

Paramount — Appa Wood-Carved Skate Deck

Best Retro Revival

Alamo Drafthouse — Godzilla Collection

Hasbro — G.I. Joe Cold Slither

McFarlane Toys — Batman: The Animated Series Figures

Playmates Toys — Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reignition

The LEGO Group — LEGO Game Boy

The Loyal Subjects — My Pet Monster

The Loyal Subjects — Popples



Best Tabletop Gaming Collaboration

Free League Publishing — ALIEN Evolved Edition

Goliath — The Sims Board Game

Hasbro — Dungeons & Dragons: Stranger Things

Ravensburger — Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons

Spin Master — Disney Villains Chess

Ultra PRO Entertainment — Pokémon Trainer Expert

Licensing Program of the Year

DC Studios — Superman

Jazwares — Squishmallows

Marvel Studios — Fantastic Four

Netflix — Stranger Things

Universal Products & Experiences — Wicked: For Good

Warner Bros. — Jaws 50

Merch Maker of the Year

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles

Jazwares

The Nacelle Company

Upper Deck

Hasbro

RSVLTS

Product Designer of the Year

Mighty Jaxx — Jason Freeny

OHKU — OHKU

TOMY International — Chris Huisman

TOMY International — Matt Synowicz & Brennan Hunt

Retailer of the Year

Entertainment Earth

POPMART

Toynk

Universal Products & Experiences — Target (Wicked: For Good)

Walmart Marketplace

Whatnot

The Underdog Award

Banbo USA / Five K Ltd — Banbo Sockers Collector Figures

Geek Orthodox

OHKU

TOMY International — Jixelz Remix Collection

For more information about the Collectors' Choice Awards, fan voting, and the upcoming winner announcements, visit thepopinsider.com .

